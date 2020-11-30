Urvashi Rautela Shares Picture In A Tiara; Says 'It's Not Easy Being A Princess'

Actor Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram yesterday, November 29, 2020, to share a post and claimed that it is not easy to be a princess. The Miss Diva Universe recipient looks gorgeous in the picture, which is from Behind The Scenes of her upcoming music video Teri Load Ve. Read on to know more about the post and what fans have to say.

Urvashi Rautela’s photos from Teri Load Ve

Urvashi Rautela has shared stills from her upcoming music video Teri Load Ve. The actor is wearing a royal blue one-shoulder gown with her hair pulled back in a bun. She chose blue and gold earring, with smokey eyes and blushed cheeks for makeup, but her statement accessory is the tiara. She conveys in her caption how it is 'not easy for everyone to be a princess, but they might as well be one if the shoe fits.'

She then added the hashtags #Love and #UrvashiRautela. Rautela was seen sporting this look in the recently launched teaser of her upcoming music video Teri Load Ve, which is voiced by singer Singaa. The two are seen romancing in the video which is to release on December 1, 2020.

Fans' reaction

Urvashi Rautela uploaded another picture in the same outfit on her Instagram today on November 30, 2020. The post has over 186k likes so far and several comments by her fans on it. She wrote for caption, “Chin up Princess or the crown slips...ðŸ¥€’.

On the work front

Urvashi was last seen on screen in the movie Virgin Bhanupriya, playing the lead role of Bhanupriya Awasthi. The movie was directed by Ajay Lohan and produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal. The cast also included Archana Puran Singh and Rumana Molla and released on Zee5 on July 16, 2020, after its theatrical release got pushed ahead due to COVID-19.

