Urvashi Rautela Cried On The Sets Of 'Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi'? Read Details

Urvashi Rautela started her career with modelling and rose to fame when she won the title of Miss Diva Universe in the year 2015. The supermodel turned actor has appeared in quite a few films in her career spanning five years and is a prominent name in the beauty as well as the Hindi film industry. Urvashi Rautela's latest project is a romantic music video opposite Mohsin Khan. Read on to know why the actor broke down on the sets of Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi.

Why did Urvashi cry on the sets of Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi?

Urvashi Rautela and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohsin Khan have recently appeared in a music video together titled Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi. The music video belongs to the romance genre and the two have collaborated for a project for the first time. While the song has already gained a lot of popularity, the lead pair from the song took to Instagram and did the live session together.

According to a report by Socialnews.xyz, Mohsin Khan went live with Urvashi, where he shared that the actor cried on sets of the song. Mohsin Khan, during the live, revealed that Urvashi had to cry for the last scene of the song for which she didn't use glycerine or artificial tears. Khan further said that her co-star was so involved within her character that she went on to cry even during the back shots of the scene.

Mohsin Khan praised his colleague and said that she is a very, very good actor. Urvashi Rautela replied to this compliment and said that she could really feel the scene happening for real. She went on to comment that the song was so beautiful that it made the whole process of synergizing emotionally to the character effortless.

Urvashi Rautela made her big-screen debut with Singh Saab The Great in the year 2013 and has starred in films like Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, Sanam Re and Pagalpanti. She has featured in various music videos as well, the most famous being Love Dose alongside Honey Singh.

