On Guru Nanak Jayanti, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor & Other B-town Celebs Wish Fans

Guru Nanak Jayanti is being celebrated by people across the nation on Friday. The festival is marked to honour the birth of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru. As the festivities were marked in the different parts of the country, the celebrities of the film industry too conveyed their messages to their fans.

They hoped that Guru Nanak's blessings bring happiness and prosperity to their lives. The stars posted tweets, images to share their good wishes to their followers. Here's what the stars wrote on Guru Nanak Jayanti:

Bollywood stars convey greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh were among the stars who extended best wishes to all to mark the auspicious day.

Amitabh Bachchan, whose mother was Sikh, wished that Guru Nanak's blessings be on all, along with an image of Guru Nanak.

T 4099 - Guru Nanak jayanti 🙏🚩.. may His blessings be upon us all .. pic.twitter.com/my7ozrEUGU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 18, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan wished that 'blessings of Waheguru' be with everyone now and forever.

Anil Kapoor posted an image of Guru Nanak to wish his fans on the occasion.

'Guru Nanak Jayanti ki Badhaiyaan', was the message from Shreyas Talpade.

Mira Rajput Kapoor posted her message on Instagram stories.

Randeep Hooda shared a story of one man asking Guru Nanak why he was 'poor', and Guru Nanak replying that one had smiles and good words that could be plesant for someone.

Nanak naam chardi kala,

Tere bhanne sarbat da bhala..



गुरु नानक देव जी 🙏🏽#GuruNanakJayanti pic.twitter.com/cR6QBR3IbQ — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 19, 2021

Sidharth Malhotra shared the holy 'Ik Onkar' verse along with his greeting.

Yami Gautam wrote, Happy Gurupurab' while sharing a holy message from Guru Nanak.

Kapil Sharma, who was born and brought up in Punjab's Amritsar, tweeted his greetings in Punjabi.

ਧੰਨ ਧੰਨ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਨਾਨਕ ਦੇਵ ਜੀ ਦੇ ਪ੍ਰਕਾਸ਼ ਉਤਸਵ ਦੀਆਂ ਆਪ ਸਭ ਨੁੰ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਵਧਾਈਆਂ 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/MEaAuzpb5y — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 19, 2021

Diljit Dosanjh wrote that Guru Nanak is always there, but it was 'just US who are absent.'

Some famous personalities from politics and sports too extended their wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti.

"On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s emphasis on serving others is also very motivating," was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli tweeted, "May his teachings inspire us and his blessings be upon us. Happy Gurpurab to all. 🙏