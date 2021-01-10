On Kalki Koechlin's Birthday, Try Out This Fun Trivia Quiz About The Actor

Actor Kalki Koechlin celebrates her 37th birthday on January 10. She started her career in Bollywood with Dev D and got her breakthrough in 2011. She had 4 major movies releasing in the same year, which were Shaitan, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, The Girl In Yellow Boots and My Friend Pinto. She made her niche in the industry with her unique personality and approach to her character in films. She has also been a part of various web-series. Some of them are Shocker, Sacred Games 2, Made in Heaven and many more. On Kalki Koechlin's birthday, here is a fun trivia quiz for you to test your knowledge about the actor.
Kalki Koechlin's Birthday Trivia Quiz
-
Which of these Kalki Koechlin movies marked her debut as a screenwriter?
- Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani
- The Girl In Yellow Boots
- Margarita With A Straw
- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
-
Kalki was awarded Special Jury Award by President Pranab Mukherjee for which movie?
- The Girl In Yellow Boots
- Dev D
- Margarita With A Straw
- Trishna
-
What was Kalki's alternate career choice?
- Teacher
- Criminal Psychologist
- Botanist
- Doctor
-
Which director did Kalki marry in 2011 but later on divorced?
- Anurag Basu
- Anurag Kashyap
- Imtiaz Ali
- Ayan Mukherji
-
Kalki is a social activist and she appeared in a video titled as "It's Your Fault", what was the cause she was addressing?
- Domestic Violence
- Sexual Assault
- Global Warming
- Drugs
-
Which of these Kalki Koechlin movies was directed by Konkana Sen Sharma?
- Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
- Dev D
- Waiting
- A Death in the Gunj
-
In which movie did Kalki star with Richa Chaddha?
- The Job
- Waiting
- Jia Aur Jia
- Ribbon
-
In which year did she win the prestigious MetroPlus Playwright award for her play, 'Skeleton Woman'?
-
Kalki was born in which year?
-
Kalki had a baby with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, what is his profession?
- Guitarist
- Classical Pianist
- Tabla Player
- Saxophonist
Kalki Koechlin's Quiz Answers:
- The Girl In Yellow Boots
- Margarita With A Straw
- Criminal Psychologist
- Anurag Kashyap
- Sexual Assault
- A Death In The Gunj
- Jia Aur Jia
- 2009
- 1984
- Classical Pianist
