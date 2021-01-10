On Kalki Koechlin's Birthday, Try Out This Fun Trivia Quiz About The Actor

Actor Kalki Koechlin celebrates her 37th birthday on January 10. She started her career in Bollywood with Dev D and got her breakthrough in 2011. She had 4 major movies releasing in the same year, which were Shaitan, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, The Girl In Yellow Boots and My Friend Pinto. She made her niche in the industry with her unique personality and approach to her character in films. She has also been a part of various web-series. Some of them are Shocker, Sacred Games 2, Made in Heaven and many more. On Kalki Koechlin's birthday, here is a fun trivia quiz for you to test your knowledge about the actor.

Kalki Koechlin's Birthday Trivia Quiz

Which of these Kalki Koechlin movies marked her debut as a screenwriter?

Ye Jawaani Hai Deewani

The Girl In Yellow Boots

Margarita With A Straw

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Kalki was awarded Special Jury Award by President Pranab Mukherjee for which movie?

The Girl In Yellow Boots

Dev D

Margarita With A Straw

Trishna

What was Kalki's alternate career choice?

Teacher

Criminal Psychologist

Botanist

Doctor

Which director did Kalki marry in 2011 but later on divorced?

Anurag Basu

Anurag Kashyap

Imtiaz Ali

Ayan Mukherji

Kalki is a social activist and she appeared in a video titled as "It's Your Fault", what was the cause she was addressing?

Domestic Violence

Sexual Assault

Global Warming

Drugs

Which of these Kalki Koechlin movies was directed by Konkana Sen Sharma?

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Dev D

Waiting

A Death in the Gunj

In which movie did Kalki star with Richa Chaddha?

The Job

Waiting

Jia Aur Jia

Ribbon

In which year did she win the prestigious MetroPlus Playwright award for her play, 'Skeleton Woman'?

2008

2011

2009

2007

Kalki was born in which year?

1980

1984

1988

1990

Kalki had a baby with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg, what is his profession?

Guitarist

Classical Pianist

Tabla Player

Saxophonist

Kalki Koechlin's Quiz Answers:

The Girl In Yellow Boots

Margarita With A Straw

Criminal Psychologist

Anurag Kashyap

Sexual Assault

A Death In The Gunj

Jia Aur Jia

2009

1984

Classical Pianist

