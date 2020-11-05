Ranveer Singh Is "shootin’ For The Stars, Aimin' For The Moon" In His Latest Photoshoot

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to post a series of pictures in which he can be seen posing for a photoshoot. The actor, who is known for his elaborate and extravagant sense of style, treated fans to his new looks from a photoshoot. Ranveer Singh's photos looked sharp and complimented the actor's unique fashion sense while giving him a stylish and HipHop influenced look.

Ranveer Singh is "Shootin’ for the stars" in his latest photoshoot

Ranveer Singh's Instagram saw three pictures that the actor uploaded recently where he can be seen posing in different styles. He wore a star-patterned shirt along with some baggy pants. The actor wore a pair of sneakers that complimented his shirt style well. He completed the look with a bunch of accessories, including a hat and a huge pair of sunglasses. Fans loved the look Ranveer Singh donned for the photoshoot and complimented his style.

In some of Ranveer Singh's photos, he can be seen wearing chains which completed the hip hop inspired look well. The actor is known to be quite experimental with his style and thus this look from him came as a surprise to fans who appreciated him. In the comments as well, people praised the actor's look and several prominent personalities also expressed their excitement with his look. Ranveer Singh captioned all three pictures the same, quoting shooting for the stars aiming for the moon. Thus the actor simply added a caption referring to the stars-inspired design present on his shirt.

Ranveer Singh's Instagram has seen a number of such shoots that fans have appreciated in the past. The actor had also earlier posed for a fashion brand, the photos of which he had shared with his fans. He was complimented for his style by several people back then. His current pictures too have a similar resemblance to the earlier photoshoot with Ranveer donning the same pair of sunglasses. Besides that, Ranveer has also been sharing some pictures regarding his projects with InkInc and pictures from his archives as well.

