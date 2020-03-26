Ranveer Singh's '83 To Release June 25, Marking The Day India Won The World Cup 1983?

Ranveer Singh had announced the postponement of his biopic '83 on his Twitter. It was done in light of the outbreak of coronavirus. As per an exclusive report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers of the movie are planning to release '83 on June 25. It is the same date when India had won the World Cup in the year 1983.

'83 release date

A recent source close to the makers of the film shared that June 25 is special as it is on this day when the Indian Cricket Team lifted the World Cup in the year 1983. They had defeated West Indies at Lords. The source also claimed that there is no better occasion to relive that historic moment. It was as if destiny wanted the film to release on this day, the source said.

The exclusive report also talks about how this is just a back-up plan of '83. The makers will reanalyse the situation once again in May. They will announce the date of the Kapil Dev biopic only when there is absolute safety for all the viewers to start visiting the cinema halls. The source also talked about how the movie will not be released if there is even 1 per cent scare among the audience.

Another date that is under consideration for '83 release is August 15 i.e. Independence Day. This option is kept for an extreme scenario. The makers are optimistic that things will be back to normal by the end of the summer.

The movie '83 is being directed by Kabir Khan. Deepika Padukone is playing the role of Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil Dev, who is played by Ranveer Singh. The report talks about how the film was majorly shot in the United Kingdom, while some of it was at a Mumbai studio. The post-production of the film is currently in progress.

The source revealed that the people who have seen the promo are highly appreciative of Kabir's authentic presentation of 80's cricket. Ranveer Singh is stealing the show as well. The '83 cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, and Boman Irani.

