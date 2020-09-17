Nia Sharma's Birthday: 7 Times When 'Naagin' Actor Won Hearts With Her Sassy Quotes

Television actor Nia Sharma who turns a year older on Thursday, September 17, celebrated her birthday with her family. A video from her birthday celebration was shared on Nia Sharma's social media handle. Sharing the video, Nia Sharma wrote, "Mera Hapyyy Buddayyyyy @vinayyshrma thankkkk youuuuu." (sic) On Nia Sharma's birthday, here are seven quotes with which the actor won hearts with her sass.

Check out Nia Sharma's post here:

Also Read | Nia Sharma Compares Herself To 2020 In Her Recent Picture; Calls It A 'mess'

Seven times Nia Sharma wrote like a sassy Naagin

I don't think I am even that popular. In fact, people must be wondering who the hell Nia Sharma is! Life’s too short to wear boring clothes and apply boring lipsticks, and BTW, I loved my blue lipstick.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi Winner Nia Sharma Celebrates Victory With Chocolate Cakes

It's good to be in the news for whatever reason. I can't pretend that I am not enjoying the attention. Being popular is a good thing. Yes, my fashion sense is outrageous, but I am a rebel. I am young and still growing up. I am Nia – I have certain traits of my own, and I won’t mind telling people that I am a short-tempered, immature, silly, normal girl who does mistakes very unlike the Sanskari bahu on screen.

Also Read | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Nia Sharma Shares Glimpse Of Herself Performing Thrilling Task; See

I’m not running after glamorous roles, honestly. I’m a performer and want to perform instead of standing like a mannequin wearing a lot of makeup. Everyone appreciates me for my honesty. Why shouldn’t I speak my mind? I will not say I am blunt. I don’t speak about others.

Nia Sharma's shows

Nia Sharma made her acting debut with Star Plus' Kaali: Ek Punar Avatar (2012-2013). However, it was Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai (2011-2013) that got her to the limelight. Nia Sharma who played the role of Manvi in the show won the hearts of the audiences with her acting finesse and enigmatic screen presence. Nia Sharma who has dabbled into digital space with series like Twisted (2017), Jamai Raja 2.0 (2019) is currently seen in Colors TV's Naagin 5.

Also Read | Nia Sharma's Instagram Posts That Received Best Comments From Her Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.