'Khatron Ke Khiladi': Nia Sharma Shares Glimpse Of Herself Performing Thrilling Task; See

Nia Sharma is the latest celebrity to be a part of the reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India. The actor took to Instagram and shared a clip from the latest task she will be seen performing on the show. In this clip, Nia Sharma is standing on a moving truck and is trying to balance herself and fetch suspended flags.

Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi is now in its 10th season. This time the show is taking place in India and this newest season has been titled, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India. The show premiered on August 1, 2020, and since then has been creating quite a buzz. Now, the reality show’s contestant Nia Sharma shared a glimpse of the upcoming episode.

Nia Sharma took to Instagram and shared a video of herself performing a task on the show. In this clip, Nia is harnessed at the top of a moving truck and she is trying to fetch flags to complete the task. But these flags are suspended to trees and its branches and the contestant has to fetch them while they are standing on a truck in motion.

Nia Sharma’s Instagram video starts with the actor talking about the task and how nervous she is to perform it. Soon the clip cuts to Nia standing on the truck and trying to balance herself. The show’s host Rohit Shetty is sitting right behind her guiding her while she tries to stabilise herself on the truck. While performing the task, Nia successfully fetches the first flag but fails to fetch the second one. Watch the show’s clip here shared by Nia Sharma.

As mentioned earlier, Rohit Shetty is hosting this season of the show. Rohit has hosted few other Khatron Ke Khiladi seasons as well. Choreographer and dancer Farah Khan was also the interim host for the first two episodes of the show. The show is being telecasted on Colors TV. It is also available for streaming on Voot.

