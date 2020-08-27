Nia Sharma Compares Herself To 2020 In Her Recent Picture; Calls It A 'mess'

Nia Sharma recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her accepting the challenge given by Masaba Masaba producer Ashvini Yardi. This challenge is called 'own your hot mess'. The actor’s picture was a close-up shot. Nia Sharma was seen donning a soft makeup look with mascara lashed eyes and mauve lip colour.

Nia Sharma opted for a messy hair look for her photoshoot. Nia Sharma posted the picture with the caption, “2020 is a mess.. So Am I.... coz I like it like that..Hey, @ashviniyardi I accept your challenge #OwnyourhotMess â¤ï¸ #masabaonnetflix #28thaugust”. Nia Sharma’s fans were in complete awe and complimented her for the picture. However, actor Arjun Bijlani had something different to say as he wrote, “Hollywood Jao”. Take a look at Nia Sharma’s Instagram photo.

Nia Sharma shares a meme on adulting

Nia Sharma is quite active on social media. The actor is often seen sharing pictures of her from different photoshoots and also from her shows' sets. Apart from Nia Sharma's photos, she is also seen sharing several hilarious memes on her Instagram feed. In the recent past, Nia Sharma shared a meme that talks about “How to tell you’re an adult”. Giving some insights into how relatable this meme was to her, she wrote, “Almost there” in the caption. The meme has different pointers talking about weight, sleep, lifestyle etc. It has bullet points like ‘you gain 30lbs overnight’, ‘everything hurts’, and ‘you’re always annoyed’. Fans in a huge number showered love for Nia Sharma with heart and love emoticons. Take a look at Nia Sharma’s Instagram post.

Nia Sharma's 'rain dance'

In the recent past, Nia Sharma gave a sneak peek into how shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India looked like in the rains. She posted a video that gave a glimpse of how she danced in the rains on the helipad. As seen in the clip, Nia Sharma croons and dances on Urmila Matondkar's song, Tanha Tanha from the film, Rangeela. Nia Sharma wrote, "Because Helipad, and the crazy baarish.."

Nia Sharma also shared many group pictures with her co-contestants Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Jay Bhanushali, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, and a few other people. In another post, Nia Sharma shared a picture of herself that sees her enjoying the rains. The Naagin 4 actor wrote, "Stunt hota rahega. Baarish ke maze lelo."

