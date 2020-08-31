Khatron Ke Khiladi Winner Nia Sharma Celebrates Victory With Chocolate Cakes

Actor Nia Sharma recently emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made in India. The actor took to Instagram to share how she has been celebrating her victory while being settled at home. She posted two videos from her casual celebration while explaining how every little win must be celebrated. Her fans have been wishing her on the special occasion through the heartfelt comments on the post.

Nia Sharma’s celebrations

Actor Nia Sharma recently won the television reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi on Sunday. The actor took to Instagram to showcase to her fans how she has been celebrating her victory while being settled at home. The actor posted a pair of videos explaining how delightful she feels after winning the season.

In the first video, she can be seen playing around with a few fancy balloons while being settled at home due to the pandemic. In the video, she is seen dressed in a casual black T-shirt with a pair of jeans shorts while her hair is left open. One of the balloons is shaped in the form of a championship trophy while another has her name written on it. The actor has a bright smile across her face while she waves the balloons in the air.

In the second video, she is seen celebrating her victory with two chocolate cakes while the trophy rests behind it. In the caption for the post, Nia Sharma has spoken about happiness and celebrating them. She has written that one must celebrate small wins in life as they bring in a lot of joy. She has written that she is happy and has thanked her friends Vinay Sharma and Shura Bhavin for their sweet gesture. Have a look at the videos on Nia Sharma’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have congratulated her for overcoming her fears and emerging as a winner. A few of them have also mentioned how they look up to her in various ways. Have a look at a few of the comments on Nia Sharma's post here.

