On Om Puri's Birth Anniversary, Take This Trivia Quiz About The 'Aakrosh' Actor

October 18 marks Om Puri's birth anniversary. Om Puri not only appeared in commercial films but also garnered success in independent and art films. Some of Om Puri's best performances include Aakrosh (1980), Arohan (1982), Ardh Satya and television films like Sadgati (1981) and Tamas (1987), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983) and Chachi 420 (1997). As wishes are pouring in for the actor, take this Om Puri's trivia quiz, if you are a true Om Puri fan.

Q. 1 Which of the following films is Om Puri's first film?

Kalla Kalla Bachitko Chor Chor Chhup ja Ghashiram Kotwal Arvind Desai Ki Ajeeb Dastaan

Q. 2 In which Hollywood film did Om Puri star opposite Tom Hanks?

Charlie Wilson's War Angels & Demons A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood The Da Vinci Code

Q. 3 Om Puri won two National Film Awards for Best Actor. Can guess Om Puri's movies for which he won the prestigious awards?

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro & Chachi 420 Bhavni Bhavai & Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai Ghashiram Kotwal & Saanch Ko Aanch Nahin Arohan & Ardh Satya

Q. 4 Om Puri attended the National School of Drama in Delhi with THIS famous Bollywood actor. Can you guess Om Puri's batchmate?

Gulshan Grover Anil Kapoor Naseeruddin Shah Annu Kapoor

Q. 5 Om Puri passed away in 2017, at the age of 66. Do you know the reason for his death?

Heart Attack Accident Cancer None of the above

Also Read | On Usher's birthday, here's trivia quiz for all ardent fans of American songster

Q. 6 Om Puri also worked in British Films. In order to honour the actor, the British Film Industry awarded Om Puri with which honorary award?

The Order Of Merit Order of the British Empire British Empire Model All of the above

Q. 7 In 1999, Om Puri appeared in a Kannada film that became a huge commercial hit. Guess the film's name.

Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane Puravrutham Ankuram A.K. 47

Q. 8 How long did Om Puri's first marriage with Seema Kapoor last?

One Year Six Months Eight Months Ten Years

Q. 9 How many kids does Om Puri have?

1 2 3 0

Q. 10 In which film did Om Puri star alongside Jack Nicholson?

The Little Shop of Horrors On a Clear Day You Can See Forever The Crossing Guard Wolf

Also Read | Pooja Hegde's Birthday: A trivia quiz based on 'Duvvada Jagannadham' actor

Answers

Q.1 - 2

Q.2 - 1

Q.3 - 4

Q. 4 - 3

Q.5 - 1

Q.6 - 2

Q.7 - 4

Q.8 - 3

Q.9 - 1

Q.10 - 4

Also Read | Hugh Jackman quiz: Find out how well you know 'The Wolverine' star

Also Read | Cardi B's birthday: How well do you know the 'Bodak Yellow' star? Take the quiz to know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.