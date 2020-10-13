Pooja Hegde's Birthday: A Trivia Quiz Based On 'Duvvada Jagannadham' Actor

Pooja Hegde, before stepping into acting, was a beauty pageant contestant. She was runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. She then entered the film industry with the Tamil film titled Mugamoodi, which released in the year 2012. Hegde's debut film garnered her widespread attention and praise from the viewers. Apart from her acting abilities, Pooja Hegde is also known for her dancing skills in movies.

Her dance performances in films like Mohenjo Daro are widely appreciated. The actor is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. Pooja Hegde rose to prominence with movies like Mugamoodi, Oka Laila Kosam, Duvvada Jagannadham, Maharshi, and others. The actor was earlier spotted leaving Mumbai for the shoot of her movie Most Eligible Bachelor. On Pooja Hegde's birthday, here is a trivia quiz based on the actor.

Pooja Hegde trivia quiz

1. Which among these is the debut movie of Pooja Hegde?

Oka Laila Kosam

Mukunda

Mugamoodi

Saakshyam

2. Which movie marked the Bollywood debut of Pooja Hegde?

Mohenjo Daro

Radhe Shyam

Housefull 4

Housefull 3

3. Which movie featured Pooja Hegde alongside Naga Chaitanya?

Mukunda

Mugamoodi

Oka Laila Kosam

Duvvada Jagannadham

4. Which movie featured Pooja Hegde alongside Allu Arjun?

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Radhe Shyam

Gaddalakonda Ganesh

Duvvada Jagannadham

5. Which movie marked the collaboration of Pooja Hegde and Akshay Kumar?

Mohenjo Daro

Maharshi

Radhe Shyam

Housefull 4

6. Which upcoming movie would see Pooja Hegde alongside Prabhas on screen?

Radhe Shyam

Saakshyam

Most Eligible Bachelor

Rangasthalam

7. Which movie featured Pooja Hegde alongside Jr.NTR?

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Mukunda

Oka Laila Kosam

8. Who is this person with Pooja Hegde?

Brother

Boyfriend

Best friend

Co-star

9. Which upcoming movie of Salman Khan is all set to feature Pooja Hegde?

Radhe: Most Wanted Bhai

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Wanted 2

Most Eligible Bachelor

10. Which actor was targeted when Pooja Hegde’s Instagram account was hacked?

Nithya Menen

Samantha Akkineni

Trisha Krishnan

Keerthy Suresh

Pooja Hegde trivia quiz -answers

Mugamoodi

Mohenjo Daro

Oka Laila Kosam

Duvvada Jagannadham

Housefull 4

Most Eligible Bachelor

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava

Brother

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Samantha Akkineni

