Pooja Hegde's Birthday: A Trivia Quiz Based On 'Duvvada Jagannadham' Actor

Pooja Hegde, before stepping into acting, was a beauty pageant contestant. She was runner-up at the Miss Universe India 2010 competition. She then entered the film industry with the Tamil film titled Mugamoodi, which released in the year 2012. Hegde's debut film garnered her widespread attention and praise from the viewers. Apart from her acting abilities, Pooja Hegde is also known for her dancing skills in movies.
Her dance performances in films like Mohenjo Daro are widely appreciated. The actor is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. Pooja Hegde rose to prominence with movies like Mugamoodi, Oka Laila Kosam, Duvvada Jagannadham, Maharshi, and others. The actor was earlier spotted leaving Mumbai for the shoot of her movie Most Eligible Bachelor. On Pooja Hegde's birthday, here is a trivia quiz based on the actor.
Image Courtesy: Pooja Hegde's Instagram
