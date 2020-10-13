On Usher's Birthday, Here's Trivia Quiz For All Ardent Fans Of American Songster

Deemed as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, American singer-songwriter Usher will ring into his 42nd birthday on October 14, 2020. The eight-time Grammy award-winning artist started his career as a singer at a very young age and went on to become a global pop sensation with numerous accolades and several record-breaking singles and albums. Thus, as Usher's birthday is just around the corner, here's a fun trivia quiz for all the ardent fans of the artist right from Usher's songs to Usher's awards and much more.

Usher's trivia quiz for all true blue fans of the songster

1) Most of the fans might already know that Usher was raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee. However, do you know where the singer was born?

Houston

Dallas

Austin

San Antonio

2) Usher released his self-titled debut album in which year?

1992

1993

1994

1995

3) How old was Usher when he joined an R&B local quintet, NuBeginnings?

Ten

Eleven

Twelve

Thirteen

4) How many American Music Awards has Usher won in his illustrious career spanning almost three decades?

5

8

10

13

5) Along with being a sensational songster, Usher has also starred in several Hollywood films. Do you know with which film did he kickstart his career as an actor?

She's All That

The Faculty

Light It Up

Geppetto

6) Which studio album of Usher's was inspired by his then-wife, Tameka Foster?

Fourth studio album 'Confessions'

Fifth studio album 'Here I Stand'

Seventh studio album 'Looking 4 Myself'

Eight studio album 'Hard II Love'

7) What's the name of Usher's non-profit charity organization which aims at providing the youth with a new look on life with the help of education and real-world experience?

New Look

Happy Hippie Foundation

Lopez Family Foundation

Seinfeld Family Foundation

8) How many Billboard Music Awards has Usher won?

12

15

18

21

9) How many sons does Usher have with his ex-wife and American fashion stylist Tameka Foster?

Two

Three

Four

Five

10) What's the name of Usher's current girlfriend, with whom, he's expecting his third child?

Chilli Thomas

Grace Miguel

Jenn Goicoechea

Naomi Campbell

Answers:

Dallas 1994 Ten 8 The Faculty Fifth studio album 'Here I Stand' New Look 18 Two (Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond) Jenn Goicoechea

