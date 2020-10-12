Last Updated:

Hugh Jackman Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know 'The Wolverine' Star

Hugh Jackman is celebrating his birthday today, October 12. Here is a Hugh Jackman quiz based on his movies, trivia and facts. Find out how well you know him.

Actor and singer Hugh Jackman is perhaps best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men film series. The actor also holds the Guinness World Record for "longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero". Hugh Jackman is also known for his roles in movies like Kate & Leopold, The Fountain, Van Helsing, The Greatest Showman, among others.

In Broadway theatre, Jackman won the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in The Boy from Oz. A four-time host of the Tony Awards, he won an Emmy Award for hosting the 2005 ceremony. Jackman married Deborra-Lee Furness on April 11, 1996, at St. John's in Toorak, Victoria, a suburb of Melbourne. On the occasion of Hugh Jackman’s birthday, here is a quiz based on his trivia and facts.

1. Which movie marked the debut of Hugh Jackman in the lead role?

  • Correlli
  • Sunset Boulevard
  • X-Men
  • Oklahoma

2. Which television series gave Hugh Jackman his first role?

  • Sunset Boulevard
  • The Man from Snowy River
  • X-Men
  • Correlli

3. Which movie saw Hugh Jackman alongside Vinnie Jones?

  • X-Men Apocalypse
  • Swordfish
  • The Boy from Oz
  • Carousel

4. Which movie marked the collaboration of Hugh Jackman and Scarlett Johansson?

  • The Fountain
  • The Prestige
  • The Man
  • X-Men: The Last Stand

5. Which big role was turned down by Hugh Jackman because of his commitment to X-men and Wolverine?

  • Superman
  • Batman
  • Spiderman
  • James Bond

6. Which George Miller directorial featured Hugh Jackman?

  • Scoop
  • The Fountain
  • Happy Feet
  • Viva Laughlin

7. Which jukebox musical based on Peter Allen starred Hugh Jackman?

  • The Boy from Oz
  • Oklahoma
  • Beauty and the Beast
  • Broadway Gold

8.  Which movie by Gary Hart featured Hugh Jackman?

  • The Front Runner
  • The Man
  • The Lonely Island
  • The Music Man

9.  Hugh Jackman met his wife Deborra on which show’s set?

  • X-Men
  • Correlli
  • The Music Man
  • The Boy from Oz

10.   What is the name of Hugh Jackman’s production company?

  • Jackman Productions
  • Deborra-Jackman Productions
  • Seed Productions
  • Lee Productions

Hugh Jackman quiz -answers

  • X-Men
  • Correlli
  • Swordfish
  • The Prestige
  • James Bond
  • Happy Feet
  • The Boy from Oz
  • The Front Runner
  • Correlli
  • Seed Productions

