Hugh Jackman Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know 'The Wolverine' Star

Actor and singer Hugh Jackman is perhaps best known for playing Wolverine in the X-Men film series. The actor also holds the Guinness World Record for "longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero". Hugh Jackman is also known for his roles in movies like Kate & Leopold, The Fountain, Van Helsing, The Greatest Showman, among others.

In Broadway theatre, Jackman won the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in The Boy from Oz. A four-time host of the Tony Awards, he won an Emmy Award for hosting the 2005 ceremony. Jackman married Deborra-Lee Furness on April 11, 1996, at St. John's in Toorak, Victoria, a suburb of Melbourne. On the occasion of Hugh Jackman’s birthday, here is a quiz based on his trivia and facts.

Hugh Jackman quiz

1. Which movie marked the debut of Hugh Jackman in the lead role?

Correlli

Sunset Boulevard

X-Men

Oklahoma

2. Which television series gave Hugh Jackman his first role?

Sunset Boulevard

The Man from Snowy River

X-Men

Correlli

3. Which movie saw Hugh Jackman alongside Vinnie Jones?

X-Men Apocalypse

Swordfish

The Boy from Oz

Carousel

4. Which movie marked the collaboration of Hugh Jackman and Scarlett Johansson?

The Fountain

The Prestige

The Man

X-Men: The Last Stand

5. Which big role was turned down by Hugh Jackman because of his commitment to X-men and Wolverine?

Superman

Batman

Spiderman

James Bond

6. Which George Miller directorial featured Hugh Jackman?

Scoop

The Fountain

Happy Feet

Viva Laughlin

7. Which jukebox musical based on Peter Allen starred Hugh Jackman?

The Boy from Oz

Oklahoma

Beauty and the Beast

Broadway Gold

8. Which movie by Gary Hart featured Hugh Jackman?

The Front Runner

The Man

The Lonely Island

The Music Man

9. Hugh Jackman met his wife Deborra on which show’s set?

X-Men

Correlli

The Music Man

The Boy from Oz

10. What is the name of Hugh Jackman’s production company?

Jackman Productions

Deborra-Jackman Productions

Seed Productions

Lee Productions

Hugh Jackman quiz -answers

X-Men

Correlli

Swordfish

The Prestige

James Bond

Happy Feet

The Boy from Oz

The Front Runner

Correlli

Seed Productions

