Cardi B's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The 'Bodak Yellow' Star? Take The Quiz To Know

In the honour of Cardi B’s birthday, we have formulated a fun trivia quiz for all the ardent fans of the singer. Take the quiz to know how well do you know her

cardi b's birthday

Cardi B is one amongst a few female musicians who are dominating the rap industry currently. The WAP singer has turned a year old today. She is celebrating her 28th birthday on Sunday, October 11. In the honour of Cardi B’s birthday, we have formulated a fun trivia quiz for all the ardent fans of the musician. Take the quiz to know how well do you know the singer.

The Ultimate Cardi B Quiz:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me and my babe 🎀

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

1) What is the real name of Cardi B?

  • Caroline Marlenis Almanzar
  • Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar
  • Cardi Marlenis Almanzar
  • Paige Marlenis Almanzar

2) Cardi B was born in Washington Heights, Manhattan to a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother. Where was the musician raised?

  • Florida
  • Texas
  • The Bronx
  • Mexico

3) Which of the following reality television show was Cardi B a part of that helped launch her rap career better?

  • The Bachelors
  • Keeping Up With The Kardashians
  • Bad Girls Club
  • Love and Hip Hop: New York

4) Before entering the music industry, what was Cardi B’s main profession?

  • Stripper
  • Waitress
  • Air Hostess
  • Make-up artist

5) Which of the following mentioned album is the debut studio album of Cardi B?

  • No Privacy
  • Invasion of Privacy
  • Unapologetic
  • Hustlers
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nationaldaughterday 🎀 @kulturekiari

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

6) Cardi B secretly married one of the rappers of the southern hip hop group Migos. What is the name of her husband?

  • Quavo
  • Takeoff
  • Offset
  • Drake

7) In July 2018, Cardi B gave birth to her first child. What is the name of her daughter?

  • Kiari Kendrell Cephus
  • Stormi Kiari Cephus
  • Culture Kiari Cephus
  • Kulture Kiari Cephus

8) In 2019, Cardi B lifted a Grammy Award. For which of the following mentioned category did she win the honourable award?

  • Best Rap Album
  • Album of the Year
  • Record of the Year
  • Best Rap performance

9) Which of the following was Cardi B’s first hit single that propelled her way to the stardom she is enjoying today?

  • Clout
  • Bodak Yellow
  • Girls Like You
  • Taki Taki

10) Cardi B, back in 2018, got into a physical altercation at the Plaza in New York for the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party. The fight culminated in Cardi B throwing her red heel at a fellow musician before security escorted her out. Who did Cardi throw her heels at?

  • Tekashi 6ix9ine
  • Travis Scott
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Kylie Jenner
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

Answer Key:

  1. Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar
  2. The Bronx
  3. Love and Hip Hop: New York
  4. Stripper
  5. Invasion of Privacy
  6. Offset
  7. Kulture Kiari Cephus
  8. Best Rap Album
  9. Bodak Yellow
  10. Nicki Minaj

