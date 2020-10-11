Cardi B's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The 'Bodak Yellow' Star? Take The Quiz To Know

Cardi B is one amongst a few female musicians who are dominating the rap industry currently. The WAP singer has turned a year old today. She is celebrating her 28th birthday on Sunday, October 11. In the honour of Cardi B’s birthday, we have formulated a fun trivia quiz for all the ardent fans of the musician. Take the quiz to know how well do you know the singer.
The Ultimate Cardi B Quiz:
1) What is the real name of Cardi B?
- Caroline Marlenis Almanzar
- Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar
- Cardi Marlenis Almanzar
- Paige Marlenis Almanzar
2) Cardi B was born in Washington Heights, Manhattan to a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother. Where was the musician raised?
- Florida
- Texas
- The Bronx
- Mexico
3) Which of the following reality television show was Cardi B a part of that helped launch her rap career better?
- The Bachelors
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians
- Bad Girls Club
- Love and Hip Hop: New York
4) Before entering the music industry, what was Cardi B’s main profession?
- Stripper
- Waitress
- Air Hostess
- Make-up artist
5) Which of the following mentioned album is the debut studio album of Cardi B?
- No Privacy
- Invasion of Privacy
- Unapologetic
- Hustlers
6) Cardi B secretly married one of the rappers of the southern hip hop group Migos. What is the name of her husband?
- Quavo
- Takeoff
- Offset
- Drake
7) In July 2018, Cardi B gave birth to her first child. What is the name of her daughter?
- Kiari Kendrell Cephus
- Stormi Kiari Cephus
- Culture Kiari Cephus
- Kulture Kiari Cephus
8) In 2019, Cardi B lifted a Grammy Award. For which of the following mentioned category did she win the honourable award?
- Best Rap Album
- Album of the Year
- Record of the Year
- Best Rap performance
9) Which of the following was Cardi B’s first hit single that propelled her way to the stardom she is enjoying today?
- Clout
- Bodak Yellow
- Girls Like You
- Taki Taki
10) Cardi B, back in 2018, got into a physical altercation at the Plaza in New York for the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party. The fight culminated in Cardi B throwing her red heel at a fellow musician before security escorted her out. Who did Cardi throw her heels at?
- Tekashi 6ix9ine
- Travis Scott
- Nicki Minaj
- Kylie Jenner
Answer Key:
- Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar
- The Bronx
- Love and Hip Hop: New York
- Stripper
- Invasion of Privacy
- Offset
- Kulture Kiari Cephus
- Best Rap Album
- Bodak Yellow
- Nicki Minaj
