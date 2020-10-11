Cardi B's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The 'Bodak Yellow' Star? Take The Quiz To Know

Cardi B is one amongst a few female musicians who are dominating the rap industry currently. The WAP singer has turned a year old today. She is celebrating her 28th birthday on Sunday, October 11. In the honour of Cardi B’s birthday, we have formulated a fun trivia quiz for all the ardent fans of the musician. Take the quiz to know how well do you know the singer.

The Ultimate Cardi B Quiz:

1) What is the real name of Cardi B?

Caroline Marlenis Almanzar

Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar

Cardi Marlenis Almanzar

Paige Marlenis Almanzar

2) Cardi B was born in Washington Heights, Manhattan to a Dominican father and Trinidadian mother. Where was the musician raised?

Florida

Texas

The Bronx

Mexico

3) Which of the following reality television show was Cardi B a part of that helped launch her rap career better?

The Bachelors

Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Bad Girls Club

Love and Hip Hop: New York

4) Before entering the music industry, what was Cardi B’s main profession?

Stripper

Waitress

Air Hostess

Make-up artist

5) Which of the following mentioned album is the debut studio album of Cardi B?

No Privacy

Invasion of Privacy

Unapologetic

Hustlers

6) Cardi B secretly married one of the rappers of the southern hip hop group Migos. What is the name of her husband?

Quavo

Takeoff

Offset

Drake

7) In July 2018, Cardi B gave birth to her first child. What is the name of her daughter?

Kiari Kendrell Cephus

Stormi Kiari Cephus

Culture Kiari Cephus

Kulture Kiari Cephus

8) In 2019, Cardi B lifted a Grammy Award. For which of the following mentioned category did she win the honourable award?

Best Rap Album

Album of the Year

Record of the Year

Best Rap performance

ALSO READ| Cardi B Shares A Clip From 'Bet You Wanna'; Says 'I Got Permission To Post'

9) Which of the following was Cardi B’s first hit single that propelled her way to the stardom she is enjoying today?

Clout

Bodak Yellow

Girls Like You

Taki Taki

ALSO READ| Cardi B Drops Steamy 'WAP' Music Video Featuring Megan Thee Stallion; Watch

10) Cardi B, back in 2018, got into a physical altercation at the Plaza in New York for the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party. The fight culminated in Cardi B throwing her red heel at a fellow musician before security escorted her out. Who did Cardi throw her heels at?

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Travis Scott

Nicki Minaj

Kylie Jenner

ALSO READ| Cardi B Shares Sweet Birthday Post For Kylie Jenner & Thanks Her For Steamy Cameo In 'WAP'

Answer Key:

Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar The Bronx Love and Hip Hop: New York Stripper Invasion of Privacy Offset Kulture Kiari Cephus Best Rap Album Bodak Yellow Nicki Minaj

ALSO READ| Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up To Give Away $1 Million To 'powerful Women'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.