On Raveena Tandon's Birthday, Take This Trivia Quiz About 'KGF Chapter 2' Actor

Raveena Tandon made her debut with the film Patthar Ke Phool in 1991 for which she also won the Filmfare Award for New Face of the Year. Ever since then, the actor has done a slew of movies in her stellar career. Her notable work is in flicks like Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, After Andaz Apna Apna, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Dulhe Raja among others.

As Raveena Tandon celebrates her birthday on October 25, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Having one of the most-anticipated films in the pipeline, here's a quick quiz for fans on Raveena Tandon's birthday. Take up the quiz to see if you can answer some questions about the actor's personal and professional life.

On Raveena Tandon's birthday, here's a fun quiz

1. What's Raveena's character's name in her debut film Patthar Ke Phool?

Kiran Khanna

Rashi Khanna

Meghna Sharma

Dipali Raut

2. By the given lyrics, guess who stars opposite Raveena in this famous song? (Is tarah aashiqii kaa asar chhod jaauungaa, Tere chehare pe apanii nazar chhod jaauungaa..Is tarah aashiqii kaa..asar chhod jaauungaa)

Aftab Shivdasani

Saif Ali Khan

Govinda

Suniel Shetty

(Source: Ultra Bollywood YouTube)

3. Raveena Tandon was offered which famous film of Rani Mukerji?

Mardaani

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Bunty Aur Babli

No One Killed Jessica

4. Guess Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon's first movie together?

Mann

Talaah

Aatish: Feel the Fire

Raja Babu

5. Guess the 1996 film which starred Raveena-Rekha together on screen? (Hint: Helmed by Umesh Mehra)

Laadla

Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi

Anari no 1

Sandwich

(Source: Raveena Tandon's Instagram)

6. Raveena made a special appearance for a song in one of Suniel Shetty's films. In 2019, the same track was sung by Badshah, Tulsi Kumar and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Interestingly, the recreated version of the song also featured Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty in a special appearance. What's the title of the song?

Ab Hain Neend Kise

Tip Tip Barsa Pani

Ladki Ladki Shehar Ki Ladki

De Diya Dil Piya

(Source: Raveena Tandon's Instagram)

7. Raveena Tandon's favourite weather is ____?

Cold winter nights

Warm sunny day

Heavy rains

Winter with snowfall

8. Raveena adopted two girls in 1995. Guess their right names?

Pooja and Chhaya

Rati and Christi

Malti and Kairvi

Renee and Miley

9. In her upcoming movie, KGF Chapter 2, Raveena will be seen alongside which south superstar?

Jr NTR

Nithiin

Yash

Ram Charan

10. Tandon went to THIS school in Mumbai. Guess the name.

Bombay Scottish School, Powai

American School of Bombay

Singapore International School, Mumbai

Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai

Raveena Tandon's birthday special quiz: Answer bank

Kiran Khanna Saif Ali Khan Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (As per IMDB) Aatish: Feel the Fire Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi Ladki Ladki Shehar Ki Ladki Cold winter nights (As per Raveena's Instagram post) Pooja and Chhaya Yash Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai (As per the report of starsunfolded.com)

