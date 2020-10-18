Raveena Tandon's Films Where She Shared Screen With Popular Female Lead Actors

Raveena Tandon is one of the several actors who has made a special place in the hearts of her fans. Raveena Tandon's movies were a hit in the 1990s and the actor has also been one of the most stylish icons of the Indian film industry. In many of Raveena Tandon's movies, there are other lead female actors too. Here are five times in Raveen Tandon’s movies when she was cast with another female actor in a film.

Read more| When Raveena Tandon Slammed Industry Wives & Called Them 'silent Observers'

1. Laadla

In Laadla, she was cast with Sridevi in a parallel lead. The film is based on an egoistic owner of a factory, Sheetal played by Sridevi, who marries Raju played by Anil Kapoor - the union leader of the factory - to suppress his pride and teach him a lesson, while he is in love with a humble mill-worker, Kajal played by Raveena Tandon.

2. Khiladiyon ka Khiladi

Raveena Tandon worked alongside with Rekha on the 1996 hit film Khiladiyon ka Khiladi. The movie is about an army officer, Akshay who travels to the U.S for his brother’s wedding. He meets a woman named Priya on the journey and falls in love with her. He later comes to know that his brother is kidnapped and that the kidnapper is Priya’s sister, Maya. In this movie, Priya is played by Raveena Tandon and Maya is played by Rekha.

Read more|Did You Know Kamal Haasan Wasn't Supposed To Star Alongside Sridevi In 'Sadma'? Read Why

3. Anari no 1

This is one of Raveena Tandon’s movies where she is working in a comedy role alongside Govinda and Simran. Just like Khildiyon ka Khiladi, This is one of Raveena Tandon's movies where she is cast as another female actor in a lead role. In this film, Govinda plays a double role with both the female lead actors being his characters’ love interest and things go haywire when both the characters are confused as the other.

Read more|This Day That Year Sept 19: Govinda's Controversy And Other Topics That Created A Buzz

4. Sandwich with Mahima Chaudhary

In this film, Raveena plays the role of Nisha alongside fellow female actor Mahima Chaudhary who plays the role of Nisha. Both of the actors are cast as the wives of Shekhar, who is played by Govinda. In this movie, Govinda leads a double life and things take a turn when both the wives cross paths which leads to hilarious situations.

Read more| Remember ‘Pardes’ Actress Mahima Chaudhary? She Is A 44-year-old Single Mom Now

5. Pardesi Babu

This is one of Raveena Tandon's movies where she is in a supporting role whereas Shilpa Shetty is in a lead role. In this movie Raju falls in love with Chinni, a wealthy girl. Chinni's father opposes their love and challenges Raju to acquire one crore rupees within a year if he wants to marry Chinni. Things take a turn for worse when Raju acquires five crore rupees and is all set to marry a woman named Karuna.

Read more| Raveena Tandon Starts Shooting For 'KGF 2', Takes Up COVID-19 Test In Dalhousie; Watch

Raveena Tandon is currently working on Prashanth Neel's Kannada-Hindi film, K.G.F 2, alongside actor Sanjay Dutt and South actor, Yash. This film is based on the real story of Kolar Gold fields. According to India Today, this film was supposed to release on October 13 but due to ill-health of actor, Sanjay Dutt, the film is scheduled to release on January 14.

Image credit: Raveena Tandon Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.