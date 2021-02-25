On Shahid Kapoor's Birthday, Ishaan Khatter Uses 90's Movie Reference To Pour In 'love'

Shahid Kapoor celebrates his 40th birthday today February 25, 2021, and many celebrities took to their social media to wish the actor. Among those wishes came one from his younger half-brother Ishaan Khatter. Ishaan and Shahid have always enjoyed a close bond according to their interviews and social media and the same could be seen in Khatter’s wish for Shahid Kapoor. As seen in his caption, Ishaan Khatter used the lyrics of the famous Bollywood song, Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli, from Amitabh Bachchan's 1971 movie Anand. “But through it all.. I’ll always love you, bade bhai. Happy birthday ❤️," he wrote while wrapping up his note.

Shahid Kapoor's birthday wish from Ishaan Khatter

For his picture for the post, Ishaan Khatter used a collage of two pictures that showcase the past and the present of the actors. In one of the pictures, both Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter can be seen as their younger selves. Shahid, who is quite a few years older than Ishaan, is carrying young Ishaan in his arms. Both Shahid and Ishaan have huge smiles on their faces in the throwback picture. Shahid is sporting the late 90’s style of slouchy pants and a baggy t-shirt.

The other picture that Ishaan Khatter used beside their childhood photo is one that had been clicked on the sets of Koffee with Karan where the two brothers had appeared together for the candid interview. The duo looked dapper, colour-coordinated in black and white ensembles. In the picture, the two brothers are seated together on the floor on their haunches. They are looking at each other as they flashed wide smiles and sat with their hand entwined.

Fans of both Shahid and Ishaan sent their best wishes and birthday greetings to Shahid Kapoor on the post. They also commented that the love the brothers shared really warmed their hearts and made them happy. Other fans called them the ‘powerhouse’ siblings of Bollywood.

