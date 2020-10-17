Smita Patil's Birthday: Take Up This Quiz To Pay Tribute To Late Bollywood Actor

Today, i.e. October 17, 2020, marks the 65th birth anniversary of the late Bollywood actor Smita Patil. The polyglot theatre, film, and television actor has won several prestigious awards in her one-decade-long career before she passed away at the age of 31 because of childbirth problems. However, the late actor has given Indian cinema some of the most remarkable movies of all time, which include Manthan, Mandi, Chakra, Namak Halaal, and Shakti to name a few. Thus, on the occasion of Smita Patil's birthday, here's a quiz for all the cinephiles to test their knowledge about the Bollywood actor.

Smita Patil's quiz for fans to remember the late actor on her birthday

1) Smita Patil marked her career as an actor with which Bollywood black and white drama film?

Charandas Chor

Mere Saath Chal

Samna

Nishant

2) Smita Patil won her first-ever National Award for her exemplary performance in which Shyam Benegal film?

Bhumika

Jait Re Jait

Chakra

Umbartha

3) Throughout his extremely successful decade-long career in the film industry, Smita Patil starred in a total of how many films?

70

75

80

Over 80

4) In the year 1985, Smita Patil was awarded which civilian award by the then-President of India?

Padma Shri

Padma Bhushan

Padma Vibhushan

Bharat Ratna

5) In which year was Smita Patil and husband Raj Babbar's son, Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar born?

1985

1986

1987

1988

6) Smita Patil shared the screen space with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan for the first time ever in which Bollywood film, that went on to become a blockbuster hit?

Shakti

Namak Halaal

Ghulami

Sharaabi

7) Which Bollywood film marked the last film of Smita Patil at the silver screen and was released three years after she passed away in 1986?

Oonch Neech Beech

Galiyon Ka Badshah

Akarshan

Waaris

8) Smita Patil won her second National Award for Best Actor (Female) for which Hindi film?

Chakra

Bhumika

Umbartha

Jait Re Jait

9) Apart from starring in Hindi films, Smita Patil has appeared in how many other Indian-language films?

Three

Four

Five

Six

10) Before setting her foot in the film industry, Smita Patil used to work as a professional?

Journalist

Television newsreader

Model

Air hostess

Answers:

Mere Saath Chal Bhumika Over 80 Padma Shri 1986 Namak Halaal Galiyon Ka Badshah Chakra Four (Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Kannada films) Television newsreader

