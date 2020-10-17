Smita Patil's Birthday: Take Up This Quiz To Pay Tribute To Late Bollywood Actor

Quick links:
Today, i.e. October 17, 2020, marks the 65th birth anniversary of the late Bollywood actor Smita Patil. The polyglot theatre, film, and television actor has won several prestigious awards in her one-decade-long career before she passed away at the age of 31 because of childbirth problems. However, the late actor has given Indian cinema some of the most remarkable movies of all time, which include Manthan, Mandi, Chakra, Namak Halaal, and Shakti to name a few. Thus, on the occasion of Smita Patil's birthday, here's a quiz for all the cinephiles to test their knowledge about the Bollywood actor.
Smita Patil birth anniversary 🎂 October 17, 1955 "I’ll continue doing whatever I think strongly about, making good films and working for the women’s centre that I got involved with two years back. I’ll make films also, because the kind of work I’d like to do is projected better in the medium of cinema. When I have the time, I’ll try to combine my work with the media and the women’s centre by making documentaries. It’s a natural extension of what I’m doing now. Maybe I’ll take a more active part in politics. But first I have to have enough money in the bank. I don’t want to be hassled about money. Who’s going to look after me when I retire? But I’ll remain in films. There is so much scope in the medium than just acting and making money. It’s a popular art and considering the kind of mass appeal it has, there’s tremendous scope in cinema." Smita Patil (1985) Caption courtesy Filmfare . P.S. It's unfortunate she passed away a year later and her dreams/plans remained unfulfilled. . #smitapatil #smitapatilfans #smitapatil❤ #smitapatel #bollywoodnostalgia #happybirthdaysmitapatil #bollywoodflashback #bollywoodicons #bollywoodlegends #80sbollywood #indianparallelcinema #legendsneverdie @_prat @juuhithesoniibabbar #prateikbabbar
