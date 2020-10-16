Chiranjeevi Sarja's Birthday: Take This Trivia Quiz If You're An Ardent Fan Of Late Actor

October 17, 2020, marks the 36th birth anniversary of the late Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. The popular Kannada actor had been a part of the film industry for over a decade before he left for his heavenly on June 7, 2020. The actor passed away due to a cardiac arrest and his sudden death had left the entire film fraternity aghast. However, on the occasion of Chiranjeevi Sarja's birthday, here's a trivia quiz for all the ardent fans of the actor to remember him and take a stroll down memory lane.

Take up this Chiranjeevi Sarja quiz to remember him on his birthday

1) In which year was the Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja born?

1983

1984

1985

1986

2) Also deemed as the 'Action King', who is the popular Tamil actor Arjun Sarja of Chiranjeevi Sarja?

Father

Maternal uncle

Paternal uncle

Brother

3) In which city of Karnataka was Chiranjeevi Sarja born and brought up?

Mangalore

Banglore

Belgaum

Hubli

4) After working as an assistant director with Arjun Sarja for four years, Chiranjeevi Sarja kickstarted his career as an actor with which Kannada film?

Vayuputra

Gandedhe

Chirru

Dandam Dashagunam

5) Chiranjeevi Sarja tied the knot with Malayalam and Kannada actor Meghna Raj in which year?

2016

2017

2018

2019

6) Throughout his over one-decade-long career in the Kannada film industry, a total of how many films has Chiranjeevi Sarja starred in?

20

21

22

23

7) Chiranjeevi Sarja shared the screen space with actor Shanvi in which horror-comedy which was a remake of the Telugu film, 'Prem Katha Chitram'?

Chandralekha

Rudra Tandava

Ram-Leela

Amma I Love You

8) How many Kannada film/s did Chiranjeevi Sarja star in this year, i.e. 2020?

One

Two

Three

Four

9) Fans and his admirers used to refer to Chiranjeevi Sarja by which of the following nicknames?

Power Star

Chiru

Young Tiger

Mega Star

10) Which Kannada film marked the last film of Chiranjeevi Sarja at the silver screens before he passed away on June 7, 2020?

Sinnga

Khaki

Aadyaa

Shivarjuna

Answers:

1984 Paternal uncle Banglore Vayuputra 2018 23 Chandralekha Three (Khaki, Aadyaa, and Shivarjuna) Chiru Shivarjuna

