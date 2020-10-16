On Keerthy Suresh's Birthday, Here's A Trivia Quiz Based On 'Geethanjali' Actor

South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh started her career as a child actor. She had her first lead role in the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali. Helmed by Priyadarshan, the film gave major recognition to the actor. Keerthy Suresh came to prominence with movies Ring Master (2014), Idhu Enna Maayam (2015), Rajini Murugan (2016), Remo (2016), Nenu Sailaja (2016), Bairavaa (2017), Nenu Local (2017), Thaana Serndha Kootam (2018), Sandakozhi 2 (2018) and Sarkar (2018). In 2018, Keerthy Suresh portrayed the role of actor Savitri in her biopic Mahanati. The actor received critical acclaim for her performance. Keerthy Suresh is celebrating her birthday today, October 17. On Keerthy Suresh's birthday, here is a quiz based on her movies, trivia and facts.

Keerthy Suresh trivia quiz

1. Which among these is the debut film of Keerthy Suresh?

Mahanati

Geethanjali

Bairavaa

Sandakozhi

2. Which famous Telugu biopic featured Keerthy Suresh?

Nenu Sailja

Bairavaa

Mahanati

Sarkar

3. Keerthy Suresh’s mother Menaka is related to which field?

Business

Culinary

Literature

Movies

4. Which movie featured Keerthy Suresh alongside AR Murugadoss?

Marakkar

Sarkar

Maane Thaene Paeye

Thodari

5. Which Keerthy Suresh movie marked the directorial debut of Eashvar Karthic?

Thaana Serndha Kootam

Manmadhudhu 2

Kavali Vendam

Penguin

6. Which movie marked the debut of Keerthy Suresh in the Telugu film industry?

Ainaa Ishtam Nuvvu

Nenu Sailaja

Manmadhudhu 2

Good Luck Sakhi

7. Which Rajinikanth’s upcoming movie will feature Keerthy?

Good Luck Sakhi

Penguin

Annaatthe

Nenu Local

8. Which Nagarjuna starrer featured Keerthy Suresh?

Paambhu Sattai

Kavalai Vendam

Geethanjali

Manmadhudhu 2

9. Kerthy Suresh received the 3rd South Indian International Movie Award for which movie?

Mahanati

Nenu Sailaja

Geethanjali

Nadigyar Thilagam

10. Can you guess this movie with the plot, “Hari (Ram), a DJ, proposes to many girls but none of them accepts his love. One day he sees a beautiful girl Sailaja (Keerthi Suresh) and she seems to like him too, but fear of rejection keeps him from speaking up”?

Nenu Sailaja

Bairavaa

Mahanati

Sarkar

Keerthy Suresh trivia quiz- answers

Geethanjali

Mahanati

Movies

Sarkar

Penguin

Nenu Sailaja

Annaatthe

Manmudhudu 2

Geethanjali

Nenu Sailaja

