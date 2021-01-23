On Subhash Ghai's Birthday, Take Trivia Quiz On His Films & Check Out If You Are True Fan

Subhash Ghai's birthday is celebrated on January 24. Born in 1945, the filmmaker turns 76 years old today. As wishes are pouring in for the popular Bollywood director, producer and screenwriter, let us take a look at Subhash Ghai's trivia quiz based on his movies. If you are a true Subhash Ghai's films' fan, take this quiz on his 76th birthday.

Subhash Ghai's quiz

Q. 1 Which was Subhash Ghai's debut film as a producer and in what year was it released?

Hero - 1983 Kalicharan - 1976 Karz - 1980 Aradhana - 1969

Q. 2 In the year 2011, Subhash Ghai produced a Bengali film. Helmed by Rituparno Ghosh, the film stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta, Raima Sen and Riya Sen. Can you guess the movie's name?

Noukadubi Ranjana Ami Ar Ashbona Royal Bengal Rahashya Love Birds - The Symbol of Love

Q. 3 Subhash Ghai made his directorial debut in 1976 with the action drama flick, 'Kalicharan'. Can you name the lead cast ensemble of this film?

Dharmendra and Hema Malini Shatrughan Sinha and Parveen Babi Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy

Q. 4 Subhash Ghai produced his last film in 2015. Guess the name of Subhash Ghai's last production.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Hero Tanu Weds Manu: Returns Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan

Q. 5 This film was Subash Ghai's last directorial to date. It is a romantic film starring Kartik Aaryan. Which film is this?

Kaanchi: The Unbreakable Luka Chuppi Pati Patni Aur Woh Love Aaj Kal

Q. 6 Subhash Ghai has also acted in Bollywood films. He made his debut in 1969 with a romantic drama. Subhash appeared in a supporting role. Can you guess the film's name?

Ek Phool Do Mali Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool Jahan Pyar Miley Aradhana

Q. 7 When and for what film did Subhash Ghai win his first 'Filmfare Award' as Best Director?

1990 - Ram Lakhan 1998 - Pardes 1992 - Saudagar 2006 - Iqbal

Q. 8 Subhash Ghai won 'National Award' for THIS film, guess the film's name.

Ek Aur Ek Gyarah Iqbal Black & White Yaadein

Q. 9 Ghai formed a successful collaboration with Dilip Kumar. Which of the following films of the latter was directed by Subhash Ghai?

Karma Devdas Paigham Ganga Jamna

Q. 10 At May 2018's 'Cannes International Film Festival', Ghai announced that he is co-producing a biopic on THIS famous personality along with an Italian production house. Guess the name of the famous personality.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Sadhguru Ma Anand Sheela Osho Rajneesh

Answers to Subhash Ghai's movies trivia

Q. 1 - 3

Q. 2 - 1

Q. 3 - 4

Q. 4 - 2

Q. 5 - 1

Q. 6 - 4

Q. 7 - 3

Q. 8 - 2

Q. 9 - 1

Q. 10 - 4

