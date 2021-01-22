Indian Idol 12: Subhash Ghai Tutors A Contestant On Madhuri Dixit's Expressions

Over the years, Sony Entertainment TV's Indian Idol stage has given our nation several notable singers, selected from all over the country. The reality singing show is back with another rocking season and is all set to give the nation a brand new singing sensation. The competition has raised the bar higher with several talented singers conteting to win the show. Popular filmmaker Subhash Ghai will make a special appearance as a guest on the show, this week.

Subhash Ghai teaches Arunita how to express

Popularly known as the nightingale of Indian Idol 12, Arunita gave a melodious performance on the song O RAAM JI. Everyone was left spellbound by her performance and they could not stop praising her. Moreover, the filmmaker admitted remembering Madhuri Dixit’s expressions during her performance on the same song. After her performance, Subhash Ghai taught Arunita how to express herself like Madhur Dixit had done during her performance.

Also Read: Exclusive: Director Subhash Ghai Talks About OTT Vs Theatres, Calls Theatres 'holy Place

Arunita expressed her excitement and said that she felt obliged that a director like Subhash sir was teaching her how to express herself. Subhash Ghai has worked with actors like Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and it was like a dream come true for her when he taught her. She also added that she felt blessed that Indian Idol had given her such a great opportunity and she will be giving her 200 percent and not let anyone down.

Also Read: Bollywood Remakes Must Be Handled With Respect, Says Subhash Ghai In Exclusive Interview

Madhuri Dixit was a star of the 90s and early 2000s. She was known for her graceful dance performances and her acting skills. She's best known for her films Devdas, Tezaab, Raja, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and Hum Aapke Hain Kon...! Indian Idol 12 airs on the weekends at 8 pm on Sony TV. The show Indian Idol 12 premiered on November 28 after replacing India's Best Dancer on Sony TV. The auditions for this season of the show were held virtually in July. The contestants were asked to record their singing videos and upload them on the official website of the show. The winner of Indian Idol 11 was Sunny Hindustani from Bathinda.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Subhash Ghai On Nepotism Debate: 'It's Been Replaced With System Of Merit'

Also Read: Subhash Ghai Reflects On How The Content Of Cinema Has Changed Over The Years

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.