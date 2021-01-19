Subhash Ghai Reveals One Genre Of Films That He Would Like To Explore In Future

Subhash Ghai's movies have explored various genres through its content. However, the veteran filmmaker has a desire to explore one genre that he has not ventured in till now. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Subhash Ghai opened up about the genre that he would like to explore in the coming future. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Subhash Ghai reveals one genre he would like to explore

During the exclusive interview, Subhash Ghai was asked about a genre that he has not experimented with. Answering this, Subhash Ghai said, “I’ve directed several larger-than-life, mainstream films. But one genre I’m yet to and wish to explore is realistic films. Without any cosmetic treatment, I wish to tell the story of real issues people tend to ignore within themselves or around them.” It would be interesting to see Subhash Ghai making such realistic films which mirror the real issues of people.

In the interview, Subhash Ghai was also asked about future plans of his Whistling Woods International. Talking about it, he said that founding Whistling Woods International (WWI) was always his dream. He spoke about the newest addition to their academic repertoire, which is the launch of the School of Event Management and said, “Our vision is to create an even greater state-of-the-art academic institution that sets new standards of world-class education in film, communication and creative arts. The institution aims to inspire innovation and encourage creativity, by leading from the front in the field of media and entertainment."

Also Read | Exclusive: Director Subhash Ghai Talks About OTT Vs Theatres, Calls Theatres 'holy Place'

Also Read | 'Proud To Announce': Subhash Ghai Posts Details Of Next Production Venture '36 Farm House'

Subhash Ghai's news

Subhash Ghai recently took to his official Twitter handle and congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on being rated the highest among world leaders by American research firm Morning Consult. The filmmaker added that this feat could not have been achieved without being a spiritually strong, visionary and principled leader. Here is a look at Subhash Ghai’s Twitter.

Our heartiest congratulations to our hon prime minister @narendramodi @PMOIndia for Been rated highest among world leaders by American research firm Morning Consult.



It cant be achieved without being spiritually strong visionary n compassion for countrymen n principled leader🇮🇳 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) January 2, 2021

Also Read | As PM Modi Called 'most Popular World Leader' By US Co, Subhash Ghai, Ashoke Pandit React

Also Read | Subhash Ghai Pens Note As 'Hero' Clocks 37 Years, Jackie Shroff Expresses Gratitude

Subhash Ghai's movies

Subhash Ghai has directed various popular movies like Karma, Karz, Ram Lakhan, Taal, Pardes, etc. He has also produced several hit movies like the Shreyas Talpade-starrer Iqbal, Akshay Kumar’s Aitraaz as well as the debut film of Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty, Hero among others. His outstanding work in Indian cinema has earned him several awards and accolades over the years. Subhash Ghai's latest project is going to be a Hindi film titled 36 Farmhouse. He recently made the announcement on his Twitter handle.

Subhash Ghai's latest project announcement

We are proud to announce our new hindi movie titled”36 FARMHOUSE’ @MuktaArtsLtd in Associaton with #ZEE STUDIOS to be directed by ace director #VIPUL MEHTA given a biggest grosser to Gujrati Cinema ever with comedy drama film CHAAL JEEVI LAIYE running in 75 week in cinema 🎥🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/h4GnrWlDY1 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) January 18, 2021

Image Credits: Subhash Ghai Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.