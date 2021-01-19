Bollywood Remakes Must Be Handled With Respect, Says Subhash Ghai In Exclusive Interview

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai has made some of the biggest blockbusters for Hindi cinema. From rom-coms to action thrillers, Ghai has directed some stunning and award-winning movies in his career. The filmmaker, in an exclusive interview with Republic World, has shared his views on the trend of remakes. He stressed that the remakes — made for the modern era — must be handled with respect and care. Read Subhash Ghai's exclusive and his take on movie remakes.

Subhash Ghai's take on Bollywood remakes

Subhash Ghai has opened up on the trends of remakes that are serially happening in Bollywood. He said he does not believe in revisiting his old films. But at the same time, he has no objections at others who look back at past films for inspiration. He elaborated, "Hindi cinema has produced fantastic work going back decades, and it’s only natural for people to want to remake these movies for the modern era. The only thing I ask is that these remakes be handled with respect, care, and affection that they deserve". He further shed light on the introduction of the past hit movies to the generation by saying that it is a good thing to do so.

The ace director is currently working on the second part of 1989 hit Ram Lakhan. Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, who were in lead roles in part one, are all set to reunite for the film. The comedy film is titled Ram Chand Kishan Chand.

Recently, Ghai also extended his congratulations to PM Narendra Modi as he was voted as the 'most popular head of Government’ in the world. American research firm Morning Consult had concluded the result in its latest report. In a congratulatory tweet, Subhash Ghai wrote that the feat could not be achieved without being 'spiritually strong, visionary, principled leader' and having 'compassion for countrymen'.

Our heartiest congratulations to our hon prime minister @narendramodi @PMOIndia for Been rated highest among world leaders by American research firm Morning Consult.



It cant be achieved without being spiritually strong visionary n compassion for countrymen n principled leader🇮🇳 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) January 2, 2021

Subhash Ghai's movies have fared well at the box office. Some of the most popular of his movies are Kalicharan, Karz, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak and Pardes. Subhash Ghai's movies have won several awards and accolades as well. He won the National Award for his 2005 coming of age sports drama film Iqbal. He also has been the recipient of the IIFA Award for outstanding contribution to Indian Cinema in 2015. He is also the founder of the Whistling Woods International film and media institution which is located in Mumbai.

(Image courtesy- PR agency)

