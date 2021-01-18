Bhumi Pednekar's Monday Motivation Post Has FRIENDS Reference, See Picture

Bhumi Pednekar seems to be on a roll as all her recent movies have been huge hits. The actor is also quite active on social media as she frequently lets her fans and followers know of her whereabouts. Bhumi Pednekar recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and added a motivating caption to it. Interestingly, the picture also had FRIENDS reference in it. Scroll to see the picture.

Bhumi Pednekar's Monday Motivation

Bhumi Pednekar shared a picture of herself on Instagram which had a Monday motivation caption to it. Interestingly, the picture had FRIENDS reference in it as she is drinking coffee from a mug which had lyrics of the sitcom's theme song printed on it. In the caption of the post, she wrote that there is so much to be grateful for.

The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor is dressed casually in the picture in a long white shirt. She has left her hair open in natural waves and she has worn a wristwatch and a bracelet as well. The post garnered over 119K likes within two hours of uploading. Her fans and followers have rained comments on the post to express their admiration. One user has commented that Bhumi looks gorgeous, awesome and fabulous in the picture while several others have used the heart-eye and red heart emojis to comment on the post. See their reactions here:

Bhumi also shares with her fans and followers pictures and videos from her time on the set of her projects. She recently informed her fans that her upcoming movie Badhi Do has commenced shooting through an Instagram post. She also shares pictures with her sister Samiksha on Instagram frequently.

Bhumi Pednekar's movies

She made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 movie Dum Laga Ke Haisha starring alongside Ayushmann Khurana. She then went on to star in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Saand Ki Aankh, and Bala. She also features in Netflix's Lust Stories and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Amazon Prime Video's Durgamati. Currently, she is shooting for Badhai Do which is the second part of 2018's blockbuster film Badhai Ho. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao as well and is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni.

Image courtesy- @bhumipednekar Instagram

