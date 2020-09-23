Unseen Pic Of The Day: Tanuja's Pics From Her Younger Days Showcase Her Evergreen Beauty

An old unseen picture of veteran actor Tanuja has surfaced on Instagram on the occasion of her birthday. The picture showcased the actor in a BBC interview next to her sister Nutan. Take a look at the picture and see how fans have responded to the retro picture.

Tanuja's BBC interview picture

In the post shared by a fan account, fans can see sisters Tanuja and Nutan in conversation with Aley Hasan, a journalist for BBC Hindi. Both the artists look very young and the picture might have been clicked when the women were in their twenties. The post was uploaded on the occasion of Tanuja's birthday.

Tanuja's unseen photo also had a lovely caption. The caption wished the veteran actor on her birthday. The caption read - 'Birthday wishes to the lovely leading lady of yesteryear, #Tanuja ji (Sep 23) With sister #Nutan ji and #AleyHasan (BBC Hindi)' (sic).

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans wished the veteran actor on her birthday. Take a look at the comments fans left on the post:

Pic Credit: Bombay Basanti's Instagram

Another similar picture had also surfaced on the social media platform quite earlier. The picture seemed to be from the same interview but also featured Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit. The picture also showcased different shades of colour. Take a look:

The post also featured a small caption with the post. The caption mentioned when was the photo taken and who was in the post. The caption read - 'Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, Nutan and her sister Tanuja at BBC Hindi studio being interviewed by Aley Hasan. Photographed on 23 September 1957.' (sic)

Many fans also commented on this post. Most people mentioned that the picture was very precious and many fans loved the share. Take a look at the comments on Tanuja's photo:

Pic Credit: Voice from the past's Instagram

Tanuja Samarth is a famous veteran actor who has been seen in many movies. A few of her famous movies are Memdidi (1961), Chand Aur Suraj (1965), Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi (1966), Jewel Thief (1967), Nai Roshni (1967), Jeene Ki Raah (1969) and Haathi Mere Saathi (1971). She also has two daughters Kajol and Tanishaa.

Promo Pic Credit: Kajol's Instagram

