On Tanuja's Birthday, Here's A List Of Her Popular Movies From 'Jewel Thief' to 'Anubhav'

September 23 marks Bollywood veteran Tanuja's birthday. The Haathi Mere Saathi actor is known for her appearances in films including Memdidi, Chand Aur Suraj, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Paisa Ya Pyaar, Jewel Thief, Nai Roshni, Jeene Ki Raah, Anubhav, Mere Jeevan Saathi and Do Chor. Here are 5 of Tanuja's most popular movies.

ALSO READ| On Tanuja's Birthday, Here's A Look At Veteran Star's Pics With Daughters Kajol & Tanishaa

Jewel Thief

The 1967 released film Jewel Thief showcased veteran actor Dev Anand in the lead roles. Where Tanuja played the role of jeweller's daughter and was seen in the song Raat Akeli Hai. The heist film featured four other actresses including Vyjayantimala, Helen, Faryal and Anju Mahendru. Apart from them, Ashok Kumar, Nazir Hussain and Sapru played important roles as well.

Haathi Mere Saathi

Haathi Mere Saathi is said to be one of the biggest hits in Bollywood in the year 1971. The movie showcased a deep bond between a man and his elephant. Tanuja played the role of Rajesh Khanna's wife and has an important role in driving the story's end. The movie showed a couple's troubled relationship and the compassion between a man and an elephant in a beautiful plot.

ALSO READ| Tanuja Turns 75: Kajol Shares Adorable Post For Her 'super Mom'

Jeene Ki Raah

Jeene Ki Raah is actually a Hindi remake of a Telugu movie named Theruvu which released in 1953. The movie shows the story of a married man who goes to the city in a search of a job, however, he gets a job offer in a condition that he should be single. The man portrayed by Jeetedndra lies to get the job but later falls in a twisted future due to his actions.

Do Chor

Do Chor is a Hindi movie that was released in 1972. The movie was directed by Padmanabh. Do Chor showcased Dharmendra, Tanuja, Shobhana Samarth, K.N. Singh and Jalal Agha in the lead roles in the film. The music of the film was given by R.D. Burman.

Anubhav

Anubhav was a Basu Bhattacharya directed film which was released in 1971. The film featured Sanjeev Kumar, Tanuja and Dinesh Thakur as the three important characters in the movie. The film Anubhav is remembered for Tanuja's experimental role in the movie as well as Geeta Dutt's fine songs like Meri Jaan Mujhe Jaan Na Kaho, Koi Chupke Se Aake and Mera Dil Jo Mera Hota.

ALSO READ| When Tanuja Opened Up About How Kajol Broke The News Of Being In Love With Ajay Devgn

ALSO READ| Unseen Pic Of The Day: Tanuja's Pics From Her Younger Days Showcase Her Evergreen Beauty

Promo Image courtesy: Tanishaa Mukerji Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.