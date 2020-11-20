On Tusshar Kapoor's Birthday, Here Is An Unseen Picture Of The Actor With Father Jeetendra

Tusshar Kapoor celebrated is 43rd birthday today on November 20. The actor who is known for his work in films like Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001), Khakee (2004), Kyaa Kool Hai Hum (2005), Dhol (2007), Shootout at Wadala (2013) and the Golmaal film series, is the founder and director of a production house called Tusshar Entertainment House. He recently produced his debut movie Laxxmi under his production house. Earlier, he used to co-own Balaji Telefilms and Balaji Motion Pictures from 2001-2019. Check out Tusshar Kapoor's unseen photos on Tusshar Kapoor's birthday today.

Unseen pic of the day on Tusshar Kapoor's birthday today

In the pic, veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra is seen with his two kids Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor. According to the caption mentioned in the post, IndiaTv quotes Tusshar Kapoor's father Jeetendra praising his son Tusshar and how he spends his time with his child. Jeetendra reflects back on his experience and states that when he was a young father he couldn't spend so much time with his children, however, now during lockdown he could actually witness Tusshar parenting the kids and he is in complete awe. Tusshar Kapoor is a single parent to son Laksshya Kapoor. While his sister Ekta Kapoor too has a son named Ravie via surrogacy on January 27, 2019.

Tusshar Kapoor is currently in Mumbai during the pandemic, along with Jeetendra, his wife Shobha Kapoor and their daughter Ekta Kapoor. Ekta Kapoor is currently in Mumbai and is all set to release her next show called Mumbhai, showing Priyank Sharma in a new avatar. She also released the promo for her upcoming show Maulkki as well.

Tusshar Kapoor, who is not that active on social media mostly shares videos of his fitness regime while hitting the gym in his free time. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tusshar Kapoor was seen producing the film Laxmmi. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sharad Kelkar, and others. Tusshar has produced the Akshay Kumar starrer movie. The movie which was earlier named Laxmmi Bomb and was released on streaming directly on Disney+ Hotstar on November 9th.

