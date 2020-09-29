Tusshar Kapoor Says 'always Be Raw And Ready'; Shares Quirky Video

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor recently gave a glimpse of his techniques about getting ready within a few seconds. The actor, who is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb opposite Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar, recently shared a video on social media while expressing his feelings of witnessing Tuesday like a Monday. In the video, the actor shared his easy and simple ways of being “Raw & Ready.”

Tusshar Kapoor shares a quirky video

The video starts with the Golmaal actor dressed in his vest along with a lower. Within seconds, he shows simple ways of getting ready by donning a cap, jacket, and a pair of shoes along with his gym bag. While captioning the post, the actor wrote, “There are two things we should always be: Raw & Ready! especially when a #Tuesday feels like a #Monday.” Several fans of the actor were quick enough to thank the actor for sharing such a quirky video with fans. One of the users who was bemused after watching the video asked the actor about the ways he did it. Another user wrote, “so cool.” A third user commented, “The best video reversing technique I have seen ever in life.” Another user hailed the video and actor and wrote, “You are very handsome sir.”

Tusshar who is not that active on social media mostly shares videos of his fitness regime while hitting the gym in his free time. Meanwhile, on the work front, Tusshar Kapoor will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Sharad Kelkar, and others. Tusshar is said to play the role of Akshay's brother in the film. Laxmmi Bomb will be missing its theatrical release and will be streaming directly on Disney+ Hotstar. The film has been making headlines ever since the film was announced. Now as per the reports of Bollywood Hungama, Laxmmi Bomb, which was earlier slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 9, is delayed because of some technical errors. On seeing the final edit, the director Raghava Lawerence and his team felt that they need to have some shoot for patchwork scenes for continuity purposes.(Image credit: Tusshar Kapoor/ Instagram)

