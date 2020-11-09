Unseen Pic Of The Day: Here's A Rare Picture Of Mahesh Babu With His Sister Manjula

Actor Mahesh Babu is often very active on his social media and shares pictures and videos of his family. Babu had recently shared a rare photo with his sister Manju Ghattamaneni on his social media. The photo seems to be taken a few years ago. Take a look at Mahesh Babu's rare photo with his family.

Mahesh Babu's rare photo with sister Manjula

Mahesh Babu is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in the South Indian film industry. He shared an unseen photo with his sister Manjula on her birthday yesterday on November 8. In the photo, Manjula is dressed in green saree and has paired it with a red blouse. She wore some typical Indian jewellery and wore a gajra in her hair while Mahesh Babu sports a white and golden sherwani. The two looked extremely happy as they posed for the camera with each other at a family occasion. Take a look at Mahesh Babu and sister Manjula's rare photo.

Mahesh Babu's photos with his family

Mahesh Babu recently shared a video with his elder brother Ramesh Babu on the occasion of his birthday. He shared some extremely rare photos of himself and his brother. In the photos, Mahesh was a teenager and was captured at the shoot location of a film. Mahesh is seen holding Ramesh's hand in between a shot. In the second photo, Mahesh is seen posing with his father Krishna and brother Ramesh. He wrote, "Can easily say a part of my learning came from him... discipline, dedication and passion are what he selflessly passed on to me." Here are Mahesh Babu's rare photos from his teenage acting years.

He also shared a photo of himself posing with his father from when he was a little boy. His father Krishna is a legendary Telugu actor who has had a huge influence on his life. The two are dressed in clothes from the late 80s and are looking away from the camera in this picture. He wrote, "Strong, compassionate, loving, gentle, kind, caring are some of the words I could describe my relationship with my father and I can go on and on"

