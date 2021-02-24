On Urvashi Rautela's Birthday; Here's A Peek Into Her Bold Pics That Set Internet On Fire

Urvashi Rautela's birthday on February 25, 2021, marks the actor and model's 27th birthday. Urvashi Rautela's photos have almost always managed to create a buzz on the internet because of their bold nature. The actor, who was the first Indian to be featured in the Top 10 Sexiest Supermodels 2021, has an unabashed style which she is unafraid to flaunt. On her birthday, let's take a look at some of the pictures on Urvashi Rautela's Instagram, which have set the internet on fire.

Urvashi Rautela's photos that have left fans swooning

The picture of Urvashi Rautela in the backless blue dress left netizens wondering if there was anything the actor and model could not pull off. She looked absolutely ravishing in the picture with her hair in a loose bun, blue eyes and a nude lip, comments read. She captioned the picture as, "It’s really Me Vs Me 🌹".



The picture of Urvashi sees her in the severely distressed jeans and the actor captioned the picture as, "#BumRip jeans 👖my latest cheeky fashion trend (cheekiest yet with brave fashion 😝)”. Cheeky as it may be the actor cum model still manages the pull off the look effortlessly, fans said. She has left the jeans as the statement piece of the attire by pairing them with a simple back tube top.

The picture of Rautela in the maroon backless dress made her fans say “wow”. They remarked that she looked smoking hot in the dress that sculpted to her body like a second skin. She captioned her picture in the Versace dress as, “ Once the seed of faith takes root, it cannot be blown away, even by the strongest wind. Now that’s a blessing 💫💫”.

Urvashi Rautela was the first Indian to be featured on the cover of the Soul Arabian magazine. For her look, she wore a burnt orange dress to match the sands of the desert. She complimented her look with dark lips and loose wavy hair. Part of her caption read, " First Asian/Indian Artist to be on the Cover of @soularabiaofficial .

Repost @soularabiaofficial with @make_repost

Dreams come true, but only if you work towards them because our dreams are very demanding”.

Urvashi Rautela in the olive green number made her fans say they could see why she had won Miss Femina. She has worn a green lehenga which is indo-western in nature. The top leaves one of her shoulders bare and the full embellished skirt skimmed her toes. She has pulled her hair back for the look so that her statement neck-piece could be in the focus.

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram pics redefine bold and beautiful, her fans said on seeing this picture. She is wearing a blue silk shirt in the picture and has paired the shirt with high black stilettos and long earrings. Her makeup is on the darker side with dark smoky eyes and a dark nude lip. Her hair has been allowed to fall in structured waves down her shoulder.

