On Vinod Khanna's Birth Anniversary, Here's Quiz Based On Actor's Iconic Movies

Late actor Vinod Khanna did an array of films in his prolific career. His movies like Shankar Shambhu, Amar Akbar Anthony, Zameer, Parvarish Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Panch Dushman, Bombay 405 Miles among others were well received. Vinod Khanna shared screen space with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, late actor Feroz Khan, Rekha, Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor among others. Meanwhile, Vinod Khanna bagged his first Filmfare Award for his role in the film, Haath Ki Safai. On Vinod Khanna's birth anniversary, here's a quiz based on his movies. Take a look.

Can you guess Vinod Khanna's movies with iconic scenes/ pictures?

This movie featured Vinod Khanna alongside Amitabh Bachchan. Can you guess the movie?

Mere Apne

Muqaddar Ka Sikander

Dayavan

Amar Akbar Anthony

This Vinod Khanna movie featured him in the lead role of Major Ranjeet. This movie was based on Nanavati Scandal case of 1953. Can you guess the movie?

Qurbani

Chandni

Mere Apne

Jurm

Gulzar cast Vinod Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha as leaders of rival neighbourhood gangs in his first film as a director in this movie. One of the most popular Vinod Khanna's movies, it gave major recognition to the actor. Can you guess the movie?

Khoon Pasina

Achanak

Farishtay

Inkaar

This movie marked the return of Vinod Khanna on screen after 5-years. Vinod Khanna was featured alongside Sridevi and Rishi Kapoor. Can you guess this movie?

Khoon Pasina

Hath Ki Safai

Satyamev Jayate

Chandni

This movie showcased Vinod Khanna as a college professor. The movie's song Ruk Jana Nahi gained major popularity and even now it is considered as one of the most iconic songs of the 90s. Can you guess the movie?

Batwara

Imtihaan

Kacche Dhaage

Aan Milo Sajna

This movie marked the collaboration of Vinod Khanna and Salman Khan. They were also hailed as the iconic father-son duo after this movie. Can you guess the movie?

Wanted

Dabangg

Ekaa Raja Rani

Mastana

This movie was one of the iconic movies of Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. It showcases the hilarious con jobs of the duo in the goofiest way possible. Which Vinod Khanna movie is this?

Paravarish

Batwara

Hera Pheri

Khoon Pasina

Vinod Khanna won an award for the Best Actor for this movie. He was featured alongside Randhir Kapoor. Can you guess this movie?

Khoon Pasina

Hath Ki Safai

Satyamev Jayate

Chandni

Vinod Khanna's movie quiz - answers

Amar Akbar Anthony

Mere Apne

Achanak

Chandni

Imtihaan

Dabangg

Hera Pheri

Hath Ki Safai

