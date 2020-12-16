Only Alia Bhatt Can Look So Stunning While 'casually Flexing'; See Picture

Student of the Year fame Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, to share a stunning post of her looking all glamorous. In the post, the actor went on to strike a stunning pose and also penned a sweet note. As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice praising the actor on to lovely she looks.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt went on to share a stunning post where she went on to look all glamorous. In the picture, the actor donned a black silk dress. The actor also opted for a stunning, intense look. She opted for a messy hairdo, well-done brows, bronze highlighter and pink lips. One can also notice the greyscale background.

Along with the picture, the actor went on to pen a sweet and quirky caption in the post. She wrote, “casually flexing with an upside-down smiling emoji”. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Alia Bhatt Shows Support For Ranbir's Football Club As She Posts Selfie In Team's Jersey

As soon as the post was shared online, fans went on to comment on all things nice praising the actor for her stunning looks. The post shared by Alia went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to commented on the actor’s looks. While some went on to laud the actor with lots of happy emoji. One of the users wrote, “beautiful”. While the other one wrote, “looking absolutely stunning”. Take a look at the comments below.

Also read | A Look At Alia Bhatt's Net Worth As She Gets Set To Be Ranbir' Neighbour With Rs 32cr Flat

Alia Bhatt recently shared a selfie supporting the co-owned football club of her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The actor was seen wearing the Mumbai City Football Club jersey and wrote in the caption that read "Game Time. Aamchi Mumbai'. Later, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, the actor was seen cheering for the team as they stood in the stands during the match. Alia Bhatt’s selfie went on to make rounds on social media and fans went on to post all things nice. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Alia Bhatt Suprises Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara By Gifting Her An 'eco-friendly' Dress

Also read | Alia Bhatt Reminiscences Her Childhood Days With An Adorable Video; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.