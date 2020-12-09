Alia Bhatt Suprises Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara By Gifting Her An 'eco-friendly' Dress

Alia Bhatt recently revealed commencing the shoot of SS Rajamouli's highly-anticipated period-drama RRR in Hyderabad as she shared a candid picture with the Baahubali filmmaker on Instagram. As she is in 'The City of Pearls', Alia decided to send a gift to Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni. From her newly-launched kidswear brand Ed-a-mamma, the Kalank actor sent a beautiful eco-friendly dress to Sitara and the latter is 'loving it'.

Alia Bhatt surprises Sitara by gifting her an eco-friendly dress

Yesterday, i.e. December 8, 2020, Sitara Ghattamaneni took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of pictures to flaunt the gift which she received from her favourite actor. Along with flaunting her new dress, Sitara also thanked Alia for making her day as she 'simply loved' the eco-friendly dress from Alia Bhatt's clothing company Ed-a-mamma.

In addition to striking several poses in her '#OutfitOfTheDay', Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter also shared a throwback photo from when she had met the Sadak 2 actor.

However, Sitara looked nothing less than adorable as she posed for the camera in an eco-friendly outfit which comprised a sleeveless white tee and a blue checkered skirt with intricate embroidery in white at its hem. Sharing a streak of photographs on her Instagram handle,

Sitara wrote, "From my favourite actress to me. Thank you @aliaabhatt for this cute little dress!!Made my day Simply love it. Also wishing @edamamma all the best and hope you shine for all the kids out there! #EcoFriendly #OutfitOfTheDay (sic)".

Check out Sitara Ghattamaneni's Instagram post below:

Later, Alia Bhatt was quick to repost Sitara's post on her Instagram story and was all praise about Mahesh Babu's daughter. Sharing Sitara's photo on her Instagram story, Alia gushed, "She looks beautiful" followed by three sun emoticons. Check out Alia's IG story below:

Meanwhile, the Dear Zindagi actor received a warm welcome by team RRR in Hyderabad as she kicked off the shoot for her part in the film. Alia will be seen essaying the role of 'Sita' in this SS Rajamauli directorial alongside Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. On December 7, the makers of the film shared a candid photo of Alia and the Baahubali director on Twitter and wrote, "A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhatt"

Take a look:

A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! ðŸŒŸâ¤ï¸#AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/R7fSMkEkAd — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 7, 2020

