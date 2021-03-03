'Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived': Harshdeep Kaur and husband welcome baby boy

Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh recently welcomed a baby boy. The singer took to Instagram and informed about giving birth to a boy as she begins on a “new adventure.” Sharing a picture from one of her pregnancy photoshoots with Mankeet, Harshdeep wrote in an Instagram post, "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy. Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived & we couldn’t be happier!"

Its a baby boy for singer Harshdeep Kaur

Just a few hours prior to delivering her baby, Harshdeep had shared a picture with her husband where the two can be seen in matching night suits. "Must catch up on some sleep before the much-awaited Sleepless Nights. @mankeet_singh," she had written in caption. Harshdeep recently had her baby shower ceremony that was organised by her singer fiend Neeti Mohan who is also set to embrace motherhood with her first child. Documenting some moments from the baby shower where Harshdeep and Neeti both were seen wearing “mom-to-be” sash, the Zaalima singer wrote, “Blessed to be surrounded by people who love me so much. Sweetest “Baby Shower” Surprise Thank you @neetimohan18 @skaurbal @abhijitvaghani for putting everything together & inviting all my loved ones virtually too! Thank you to each one who came & blessed us.” (sic)

Harshdeep and Mankeet Singh had shared the pregnancy news with a beautiful post in February where the singer announced she was expecting her first baby. She posted two pictures on Instagram with the caption, “So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most❤️ Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021. Need your Blessings The singer got married to her best friend Mankeet Singh in 2015. She had informed about her marriage on her Facebook page. Harshdeep Singh is known to croon some of the amazing and soul-stirring songs like Katiya Karoon from Rockstar and Heer from Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

