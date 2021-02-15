Shakti Mohan Wishes Sister Neeti Mohan On Second Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Note

Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today and also chose to announce their pregnancy on this special day. The singer's younger sister Shakti Mohan wished the couple with a heart-warming note alongside some adorable pictures from their wedding day. Find out what Shakti had to say to the parents-to-be and check out the pictures as you scroll along.

Shakti Mohan wishes sister Neeti Mohan on her wedding anniversary

Shakti Mohan took to her Instagram to share a bunch of pictures with her sister Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya. Neeti and Nihaar are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on February 15 and have also used the occasion to announce that a baby is on the way for them. Shakti has expressed how she felt when Neeti was getting married and how elated she feels now after seeing her sister spend time with Nihaar’s family and is super excited for their baby's arrival, in her note.

Shakti’s Instagram post has three pictures from the couple’s wedding day, the first is of her walking her sister down the aisle, while the second is of Neeti and Nihaar both giving hugs to their loved ones, and the third is of Shakti hugging Nihaar. She wrote for her caption, “Walking you down. Letting you go. I don’t know how I am managing to smile here but it was killing me inside. I couldn’t believe my sister, my Mother, my best friend is not going to live with me anymore. Now when I see you with @nihaarpandya and his family I haven’t seen you happier and content like this ever before,” followed by the hashtags #happyanniversary and #2years. Shakti further added “God bless you both & Whatteeee good news today. Congratulations, Main Maasi banne wali hoon” and tagged the couple on the post.

The post has received massive love and congratulatory wishes for the mom and dad-to-be in the comments below it. It also has over a 146k likes since it was shared an hour ago on the photo-sharing platform. Take a look at some of the comments here.

