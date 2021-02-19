Neeti Mohan Feels 'privileged' To Prepare For 'Motherhood'; Calls It A 'miracle'

On February 18, 2021, playback singer Neeti Mohan took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring herself. Sharing the picture, the singer informed her fans and followers that she feels blessed with motherhood. Neeti is expecting her first child with her husband Nihaar Pandya. As part of the caption, she described her ‘beautiful journey of pregnancy’.

Neeti Mohan describes her pregnancy journey

In the picture, Neeti can be seen donning an off-shoulder red dress. She flaunted her baby bump and her faded smile while posing for the camera. She went for minimal makeup and kept her straight hair loose. She accessorised herself with minimal neck chain, a bracelet and rings. Now that Neeti Mohan's pregnant, she describes her new journey as a privilege to prepare for motherhood.

In the caption, she wrote, “Can’t describe in words what a beautiful journey pregnancy is!!! It’s a miracle that there is life growing inside of you. A small heart beating and tiny little feet kicking from time to time”. “And now that the baby can hear from the womb I love singing all the more…”. She added, “This connection and creation is unique and so attuned to Mother Nature. Only when you experience you know what a privilege it is to prepare for motherhood”. Neeti concluded her post as, “For now, I am filled with excitement and gratitude. My Love to be all the Mammas and mommies- to be out there” with a red heart and praising hands emoticon.

As soon as Neeti Mohan’s photo was uploaded, many of her fans were quick to like the post and flooded the comments section with positivity. Tahira Kashyap commented, “So much love neetiii” with several red hearts. Himani Kapoor wrote, “Big hug to both of you” with a hugging face emoji. Several other celebs dropped red hearts and encouraging comments. A fan commented, “You will be such a wonderful mother” with several red hearts. Another one wrote, “The best glow up there is! Much love Neeti” with a red heart. A user commented, “Congrats to both of you” with a pair of red hearts.

The announcement about Neeti Mohan's pregnancy came on February 15, 2021, through an IG post. The couple posted several pictures featuring themselves. In the caption, Neeti wrote, “1+1= 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!! @nihaarpandya”. The couple can be seen posing together and flaunting their bright smiles. Many celebs and their fans congratulated them in the comments section.

Image Source: Neeti Mohan's Instagram

