Harshdeep Kaur Pens A Heartwarming Note For Neeti Mohan As The Latter Announces Pregnancy

On her second wedding anniversary on February 15, Ishq Wala Love singer Neeti Mohan announced that she is expecting her first baby with her husband Nihaar Pandya. It is a double celebration for Neeti as her best friend and popular singer Harshdeep Kaur is expecting as well. The latter took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming note for Neeti as they both flaunted their baby bumps.

Harshdeep Kaur's Instagram post for Neeti

Dilbaro singer Harshdeep Kaur shared a post on Instagram and penned an adorable note for her best friend and fellow singer Neeti Mohan. Both of them are expecting at the same time. Harshdeep captioned the picture with: "Can there be a more beautiful coincidence than this!! When I told my Paine @neetimohan18 that I’m expecting.. she surprised me by saying Harsh, “We’re in this Together. Literally ðŸ˜ƒ" Congratulations to you and @nihaarpandya for the upcoming baby and your wedding anniversary too.

And I can’t wait to see our babies becoming best friends & singing songs together ðŸŽµðŸ‘¶ðŸ»ðŸ‘¶ðŸ¼ Love you ðŸ’•" (sic). In the image that Kaur posted, both the singers can be seen flaunting their baby bumps while their respective husbands Nihaar Pandya and Mankeet Singh have kept their hand on their wives' belly.

Harshdeep Kaur has a following of 758K people on the social networking site and her post with her best friend Neeti garnered close to 55K likes within a few hours of posting it. Neeti Mohan also commented saying, "Paine that’s why we are soul sisters. Khushi double triple ho gayi hai. Love you and can’t wait to be a Masi ðŸ‘¼ðŸ‘¶ðŸ’•". While one follower commented saying, "This is adorable ðŸ˜â¤ï¸ so happy for you two", another wrote, "Such gorgeous moms to be â¤ï¸".

Neeti Mohan's pregnancy announcement

Neeti Mohan took to Instagram on the occasion of her second wedding anniversary to announce her first pregnancy with her husband Nihaar Pandya. The couple posted adorable pictures with each other and both their captions read, "1+1= 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! ðŸ‘«ðŸ»ðŸ‘¶ðŸ» ðŸŽ‰" n the pictures posted, Nihaar can be seen wearing a pink shirt and jeans, while Neeti looked cute in a tie-dyed short yellow and white dress. The photos show Nihaar planting a kiss on Neeti's belly and the couple holding up three fingers to announce their pregnancy.

Image Credits: Harshdeep Kaur and Neeti Mohan Official Instagram Accounts

