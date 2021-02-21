Paagal, Mercy And Many Other Badshah's Songs That Turned Out To Be Visual Tours For Fans

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, aka Badshah, is well known in Bollywood for his eccentric and catchy songs in Bollywood. The rapper has released many party anthems, but the videos have also caught his audience's eyes. Here is a list of Badshah's video songs.

Hot Launde

Badshah's latest music video for the song Hot Launde from his album The Power of Dreams of a Kid proves that he's a real party king. The video starts with a spooky sequence in the 'Wishing Mansion' that Badshah visits with his buddies and fellow artists Fotty Seven and Bali. A hooded figure gives asks the three for their wishes and gives them three cards with their pictures on them. Badshah replies with the picture of a girl whom all three artists want to pursue. The hooded figure then grants Badshah's wish by punching his fist on his table. All three artists get to meet and woo the girl in the photograph.

Genda Phool

Badshah's single Genda Phool features Jacqueline Fernandez as a Bengali. The Housefull 3 actor can be seen dressed in traditional Bengali clothing and gold ornaments, while Badshah serenades her. The video is beautifully surrounded by marigold flowers as the song includes a Bengali line that means "He will tie her long hair with marigold flowers." The video has already garnered over 700 million views on YouTube.

Paagal

Of all Badshah's video songs, Paagal became a party anthem very quickly. The video of Paagal shows many intricate dance sequences choreographed by Chapkis Dance USA. The video, shot in California, travels from a rooftop showcasing the LA skyline to the dark basement of a bar where the performances take place. The song written, composed & produced by Badshah has already garnered more than 310 million views on YouTube.

The Power of Dreams

Badshah's The Power of Dreams music video from his album The Power of Dreams of a kid narrates the story of construction worker's kid who finds an mp3 player and gets guided by Badshah when he starts listening to the song. At the end of the video, Badshah is seen standing with the children, showing their various aspirations. The music video, shot by Filmy Boys, is a tribute to mothers and has shown some scenic shots from the construction place in the video.

Mercy

Badshah's 2017 song Mercy, is shot at an unconventional site, on an aeroplane. The rapper made it work with renowned dancer Lauren Gottlieb. The sequences shift from the aeroplane to a neon sign shop, with dancers busting their best moves.

