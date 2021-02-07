Badshah Opens Up About His Childhood And Ambitions, Says 'never Wanted To Do 9-to-5 Job'

Rapper Badshah started his career in 2006 alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh in his hip hop group Mafia Mundeer. After splitting up in 2012, he went on to release an independent song titled Kar Gayi Chull. He has worked with different artists to create songs and has also worked in Bollywood. He sings in Hindi, Haryanvi, and Punjabi. In an interview with YouTuber MostlySane, the rapper opened up about his ambitions and his childhood.

Badshah's ambition on becoming a musician

The YouTuber asked Badshah about his childhood and ambitions. The rapper talked about childhood in general and how people at a young age have huge dreams and it seems achievable at that age. He added that he wanted to become an astronaut when he was a kid but with time his ambitions changed. He talked about how as a kid he knew the things that he didn't want to achieve. He expressed his feelings about a 9 to 5 job and that he never wanted to enter the job culture. Despite disliking the culture, Badshah took up a job because of his parents.

Further, he talked about his parent's job and how he never wanted to do what they did. He added that just like his parents worked to sustain, he wanted to dream bigger and not worry about money. When asked about his career and that if he knew it from the start, he replied that it was never certain. He added that it started with becoming an astronaut, then it was a profession basketball player, then DJ and that he was clear in mind to not pursue the office culture. To know further, watch the video here.

Badshah's Instagram

Badshah's Instagram is filled with videos and pictures from his day-to-day activity. He is quite active on social media. Earlier, he shared a picture of him lying on the bed. He added a funny caption to the post that reads, "Woke up like this?" The comment section is filled heart emojis. Check it out.

Badshah's songs

Since 2012, Badshah has been releasing singles and he released his first album in 2018 titled 'O.N.E. – Original Never End'. Badshah's songs include Saturday Saturday, Proper Patola, Bandook, Desi Hip Hop, DJ Waley Babu, Buzz, Genda Phool and many more. In 2020, he released an album named The Power Of Dreams Of A Kid which has 8 tracks. The album also features Lisa Mishra, Sikander Kahlon, Fotty Seven, Bali and Music Producer Andy Grewal.

