Popular Badshah's Songs On Every Hit DJ's Bollywood Playlist

Popular rapper and singer Badshah began his musical career alongside Yo Yo Honey Singh with a hip-hop number Mafia Mundeer in the year 2006. After his split with him in 2012, the rapper went on to release an independent song Kar Gayi Chull. Since then, the rapper has worked with various artists to create songs in Bollywood. Badshah predominantly sings in Hindi, Haryanvi and Punjabi language and has given numerous hit songs ranging from a party song to a heartfelt one. Within a short span of time, he took place as one of the top rappers in the industry. Take a look at the list of songs by Badshah that should be on the playlist of every DJ that wants to conduct a Bollywood Night.

List of Badshah's songs to conduct a party

Kala Chashma

Kala Chashma from the film Baar Baar Dekho in the year 2018 became an overnight hit song. In no time, the song went on to become the party anthem. Sung by Amar Arshi, Badshah and Neha Kakkar, the track more than 665 million views on YouTube.

DJ Wale Babu

Released under the label of Sony Music India, DJ Wale Babu is an Indian hip-hop song released in 2017. It also features Badshah and Aastha Gill. The choreography was handled by Vamika Lamba.

Garmi

Garmi comes from 2020’s hit dance flick Street Dancer. The song is sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar, along with the music and lyrics by Badshah himself. The song has gained more than 347 million views on YouTube.

Kar Gayi Chull

The popular song was known as the house party anthem when it came out. Sung by Neha Kakkar and rapped by Badshah and Fazilpuria, the combo of three artists make this song a hot favourite for all.

Tareefan

The Veere Di Wedding song is sung by QARAN and Badshah. The song created a buzz for its glam portion. Choreographed by Farah Khan, the song features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Proper Patola

Sung by Diljit Dosanjh, the song features Badshah, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. The song comes from the Bollywood flick Namaste England. It is considered one of the most popular songs of the year.

Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

The song comes from the popular remake, Khoobsurat in the year 2014. The song is sung by Badshah and Aastha Gill. It features Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Fawad Khan.

Mercy

Mercy comes from the album The Badshah of Party Hits. It features Badshah and dancer Lauren Gottlieb. It released in the year 2017.

Sheher Ki Ladki

The song is a remake of the popular song with the same title. The new version features Diana Penty, Badshah, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon. The song is sung by Badshah, Tulsi Kumar and is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

Tamma Tamma Again

This song too is a remake of the popular song with the same title. Sung by Badshah, Anuradha Paudwal and Bappi Lahiri, the song comes from the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania in the year 2017. The power-packed song features Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

