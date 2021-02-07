Badshah Reveals His Parents' Reaction To Him Taking Up Music As A Career; Deets Inside

Indian rapper and singer Badshah is known for his Hindi, Haryanvi, and Punjabi songs. He started his career alongside fellow Indian rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in his hip-hop group Mafia Mundeer. Badshah collaborated with singer Indeep Bakshi in 2012 for the song Saturday Saturday, which was adopted into the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania in 2014 making it the singer's official Bollywood debut.

Bollywood rap icon Badshah had appeared in an interview with internet sensation Prajakta Koli, who mostly goes by her YouTube channel name Mostly Sane. The interview was conducted in August 2020 and shared on Koli's official channel, where Badshah spoke candidly about the many issues in his personal and professional life. Badshah was also asked about how his parents reacted when they found out he wanted to pursue music as a full-time career.

The Garmi rapper had disclosed that ever since he was a child, his mother had always told him to be the best at whatever he did in life. When asked about his father, the singer had disclosed that his father had always been "orthodox" in terms of career choices. He had said that his father had always encouraged him to get a government job which would ensure a kind of stability and financial security.

Surprisingly, Badshah had also revealed that he did in fact consider giving up music for good at a point in his life. However, this decision did not sit well with him as he felt anxious without music in his life. He spoke about how he decided to pursue a career in music anyway and how taunts from his parents only motivated him to try to prove himself even more. The rapper had spoken about many more issues such as Dealing With Hate, Body Shaming and more.

Badshah's songs

Bollywood rapper and singer Badshah has featured in many Bollywood movies over the course of his career. Badshah's songs include Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Tamma Tamma Again, Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai and many more. In 2018, Badshah collaborated with singer Diljit Dosanjh for the song Proper Patola, the song was an instant hit and, is still recognised as a party anthem. The song was also recreated by Badshah for the Bollywood movie, Namaste England, starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Badshah's Instagram

Badshah's Instagram is one popular handle as the rapper posts regular pictures and updates on his account. The rapper usually posts a compilation of photos of himself, upcoming music and even hilarious photos and memes. Badshah has a following of 6 million on Instagram and is not a social media amateur. Take a look at this still he shared from his upcoming music video of his song Ye Ladki Pagal Hai, which is set to feature former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

(Image source: BADSHAH Instagram (@badboyshah))

