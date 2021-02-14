Badshah Reveals The Time When He Realised "Music Was Truly His Whole World"

Indian singer Badshah, who has given numerous songs to Bollywood, is undoubtedly one of the most popular rappers at present. Badshah's songs have made us groove with his thrilling music, which includes popular party anthems like DJ Wale Babu, Saturday Saturday, Kar Gayi Chul, Pagal Hai, and many more. In one of his interviews, Badshah revealed the time when he realised music was his dream.

Badshah's dream realization

In an Interview with MostlySane, for his album Power of Dreams of a Kid in 2020, Badshah revealed the time he realized he could not live without music. When Prajakta Koli asked him when was the time he realized that music was his dream he said that he did not catch on to it at first. His mother always advised him to be the best with whatever he did in life, let it be his dream to be a basketball player, or DJ, or anything. After he got into music for a while, he went through a phase when he decided to not pursue music.

Badshah thought he should forget about music and focus on his personal life, only to later realize he did not have a personal life because Music was his world. Even though he described that phase of his life as futile, it was only then he realised he was truly meant for Music and nothing else. He described his father to be orthodox, who was a government officer and he wanted him to do an office job with steady pay as a concern for his son’s financial security who has been a bright student throughout his life and also had a good job. However, Badsaah chose to follow his mother’s advice and he went on to pursue his dream to be the best at music.

Badshah's videos

Earlier today, Badhshah released the much-awaited music video of Top Tucker that garnered more than 2.5 million views within 8 hours of release. The music video was much awaited ever since the teaser was released last week on February 8. The music for the track was composed by Badshah and Yuvan Shakar Raja and the lyrics were penned by Badshah and Vignesh Shivan. The music video features South Indian star Rashmika Mandanna, Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja, and Amit Uchana. Check out the music video here-

Badshah's songs

Earlier this year, Badshah’s song She Move It Like crossed 392 million views on YouTube. When the song was released, it garnered 11 million views within a day on YouTube adding another successful track to Badshah’s hits. The song stars Loveyatri actress Warina Hussain. Badshah’s 2020 Hindi pop song Genda Phool that features Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez has become the most-watched music video of the year 2020, as per the list released by YouTube India.

Image Source: Badshah's Instagram

