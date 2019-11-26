Deepika Padukone: The Actor's Best Moments From Padmavat

Deepika Padukone is one of the most prominent contemporary Bollywood actors. She has given the industry some of its greatest hits. She is known for movies like Bajirao Mastani, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Cocktail, and others. In the year 2018, She was featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. It was subject to a lot of controversies, and yet it managed to garner the attention of many, and was critically acclaimed. Read more to know Deepika Padukone's best moments from Padmaavat.

Deepika Padukone's best moments from Padmaavat

1. When she talks of her Rama

One of the most iconic moments of Padmaavat came when Deepika Padukone's on-screen character talks to Shahid Kapoor's Ratan Singh as they are having lunch in the verandah. The two start a simple conversation where the stars talk about things that seem random at first but indeed is a scene that sets the stage for an oncoming threat. Rani Padmavati talks to Ratan Singh and tells him that even the God-king Rama was not aware that the demon king Raavana will come disguised as a sage and kidnap his wife Sita. After which another character joins the big screen and announces that Khilji has accepted Ratan Singh's demand and has agreed to meet him.

2. The Ghoomar song

The Ghoomar song indeed marks one of the best moments of Deepika Padukone, according to her fans. The song bought out the best of her, and it has been reportedly said that the song has a total number of 66 twirls with perfectly coordinated moments by the actor Deepika Padukone. This showcases her strong desire to achieve perfection, and she has achieved this feat again and again in the movie.

3. The Jauhar moment

This moment comes at the climax of the film. It is the scene where the Rajputs are on the verge of defeat at the hands of the antagonist Khilji, played by the award-winning actor Ranveer Singh. He defeats the entirety of the Rajput army, and according to the traditions of the Rajputs, women are supposed to suicide by jumping in humongous flames. In this iconic scene, all the Rajput women are preparing to kill themselves so they will not end up in the hands of the enemy. This marks one of the best scenes by the actor, and it gave the audience a chill and a variety of emotions ranging from hatred to sorrow.

