Pagalpanti Box Office Collection: Day 5 Collections Of The Action-comedy Flick

Pagalpanti is a 2019 action-comedy flick directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced under the banner of T-Series and Panorama Studio. The movie features an ensemble cast of actors that include Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. The movie was released on November 22, 2019. Read more to know about Pagalpanti box office collection on day 5.

Pagalpanti Box office collection on Day 5

Pagalpanti released on November 22, 2019, in the Indian theatres, and is facing strong competition from movies like Frozen 2 by Disney, Sidharth Malhotra’s Marjaavaan, and even the Ayushmann starrer Bala, in the domestic markets. The comedy flick opened with a good number, and its first-day collection at the Box-office was 4.95 crores. On its first Saturday and Sunday, the movie managed to earn ₹ 6 crores and ₹ 7.10 crores, respectively. However, on Monday, the film could not make much profit, and Sumit Kadel, a film analyst, took to his official Twitter handle to state the box office collections of Pagalpanti. He said that the Box-office collection of the movie on Monday was ₹2.5 - ₹3 crores. Here is the tweet by the movie analyst:

#Pagalpanti Monday collection heading towards ₹ 2.5-3 cr nett. Its done & dusted now. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 25, 2019

The Box office collection on day 4 of Pagalpanti exceeds over ₹ 20 crores. The film has a worldwide gross collection of ₹30.93 crores according to the reports. The day 5 collection of the movie easily exceeds over 30 crores, but there is a drop in the earnings of the movie. Critics, all over the internet, are saying that the film could have minted more if it had not received tough competition from Marjaavaan and Frozen 2.

