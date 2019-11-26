Netflix To Save The Historic Paris Theatre

Netflix is making the headline for a variety of reasons, movies, and shows since it’s inception. Netflix started out as an entertainment service provider but has expanded its horizon and has entered into film making and other things. Recently, Netflix took to its official social media handle to announce a piece of major news. Read more to know about their latest venture.



Netflix will save the historic Paris Theatre

Netflix announced on their official Twitter handle that they will save New York’s oldest theatre. Netflix stated that they signed a lease to keep the Paris Theatre, New York’s one of the oldest and the only single-screen theatre. The theatre had closed in the month of August. Netflix has not disclosed the terms of its lease but it did reportedly say that it has plans to use it for special screenings and events. Here is the tweet by Netflix.

We’re beyond thrilled to announce that the doors to New York’s iconic Paris Theatre will remain open! pic.twitter.com/m5K0MZQz16 — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) November 25, 2019

This is not the first time that Netflix has shown interest in traditional cinemas. The company has been reportedly working on a deal to take over the Los Angeles based historic Egyptian theatre and has considered buying a small chain of theatres, like Landmark Theatres. It has been said by the fans of the firm that, it is their attempt to make good relations with old filmmakers, as last year the accolade winning director, Steven Spielberg had reportedly said that Netflix should not qualify for the Academy Awards as it is primarily a television-based firm instead of films. The main argument behind this was that the films by Netflix are screened in the theatres for not more than a week. And the Paris theatre will surely help Netflix to keep its collar clean and get away with the arguments against it.

