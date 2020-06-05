Parineeti Chopra Or Hina Khan: Who Styled Pant-suit Better?

Hina Khan is reportedly one of the highest actors in the television industry. Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, has set a benchmark for herself in Bollywood. There are several instincts in the industry when two actors are spotted in similar outfits, and fans can't stop gushing over who looked better. Recently, these two pretty ladies were caught in a similar fashion face-off. Take a look at their outfits to know who amongst the two styled it better:

Hina Khan or Parineeti Chopra: Who styled white pant-suit better?

Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra donned a pair of white pant and suit for promoting her film Namaste England. She wore a black off-shoulder top with a plunging neckline and topped it with a white suit. For the makeup, she opted for a smokey eye look and a nude lipstick shade. The Ishaqzaade actor wore dainty jewellery that went with her outfit. Her hair was let down and she carried a clutch to complete her outfit. Parineeti Chopra wore a pair of black heels to go with her pant-suit.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, on the other hand, wore a similar pair of the white pantsuit and nearly nailed her look. She wore the white suit and buttoned it in the between, making it look stylish. Hina Khan also wore dainty jewellery to go with her outfit. Her makeup was heavy, perfectly highlighting her features. She opted for a dark maroon lipstick that contrasted with her outfit. Her straight hair were let down neatly. She wore a pair of pink heels to complete her entire outfit.

While Parineeti Chopra wore a black top along with her suit, Hina Khan buttoned her suit in the middle. Both the stars opted for delicate dainty jewellery to go with their outfits. Parineeti Chopra opted for highlighting her eyes with her makeup, while Hina Khan opted for a dark lipstick that contrasted her outfit. The stars chose to leave their hair loose, to complete their outfits. For the shoes, Hina Khan opted for a pink close shoe while Parineeti Chopra went for a simple black pair.

