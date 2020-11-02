'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' Shooting Location And Other Details About The Movie

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is a Hindi language romantic action drama, directed by Sunny Deol under the banners of Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd and Zee Studios. The movie cast Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the love story of Karan and Sehher, who face the unforeseen turmoils of nature and has to sail through adverse conditions during their trek which makes them aware of the emotional feelings they share for each other. As they withstand nature's brunt, their love also has to outbursts, forge a connection against all odds, and win. Here is all about the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas movie shooting location. Read further ahead to know all about the Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas shooting location.

Shooting location of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas movie shooting location is Manali, Shaleen village, Dashaur, Bhrigu, Sagu waterfall, Spiti and Sarchu. According to reports from Kullu Manali, Sunny Deol has a close relationship with the local people of Manali and had committed to them that he will make a big-budget Bollywood movie, totally based in Manali. From the lead characters of the movie to the supporting actors, most of the star cast of the movie hails from Manali. A large portion of the movie is shot at Shaleen village near Manali and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has given the opportunity to many of villagers to show their acting skills, through this movie.

As Karan Deol had to perform many adventure sports activities in the movie, the actor had to undergo the mountaineering course that is done in Manali. Rajeev Sharma, who has retired as deputy director from the Manali based Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, was given the responsibility to train Karan Deol, who trained him in mountaineering and other adventure sports activities. Mountaineer Chunni Thakur, who runs the heli-skiing activities in Manali, helped Sunny Deol in performing many difficult and dangerous scenes of the movie.

According to reports from Kullu Manali, a few days before starting the shooting for the movie, Sunny Deol had said that the script of this movie is perfect to launch his son. The actor said that they had finalised an old house built with traditional Kullu architectural style at Shaleen village, 8km from Manali, where a major part of the movie would be shot. Being located high on the hillside, the house offers a panoramic view of snow-capped mountain ranges and lower valley. Sunny Deol revealed that he is putting all his efforts in order to give a chance to the local talent, showcase the local culture, traditions and tourism of Manali.

