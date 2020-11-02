Where Was 'Christmas Next Door' Filmed? Know Details About Its Exotic Filming Locations

Released in 2017, Christmas Next Door is a romantic Hallmark family movie starring Jesse Metcalfe and Fiona Gubelmann in the lead roles. The plot of the film chronicles the life of Eric Redford, who is a popular bachelor and writer, well-known for penning down books on being single. However, when he is left in charge of his nephew and niece for the Christmas season, he turns towards neighbour April Stewart for help.

April, who loves the holiday season, helps Eric reassess his attitude towards Christmas, love and even his life. The entire movie boasts of the scenic image of a city which is decorated in the spirit of Christmas. However, knowing that the film recites a fictional story, many viewers wondered where the entire movie was filmed. Here is all you need to know about Christmas Next Door filming location.

Where was 'Christmas Next Door' Filmed?

Toronto

As reported by Heavy.com, the entire film was shot in the city of Toronto which is located in the Ontario region. Toronto is the capital city of the Canadian Province which is known to have a prominent centre for theatre, music and television production. The place also includes numerous museums and galleries, festivals and public events which attract millions of tourists each year. Apart from this, the city has many skyscrapers and high-rise buildings which have been a part of cinematography for several films.

Nathan Phillips Square

A few scenes from Christmas Next Door were shot in Nathan Phillips Square, an urban plaza in Toronto. The place forms the forecourt to New City Hall, Toronto City Hall, at the intersection of Bay Street and Queen Street West. The Nathan Phillips Square becomes a site of concerts, markets, art displays, winter festival lights and more very often.

About 'Christmas Next Door’ main leads

Actor and Musician Jesse Eden Metcalfe is known for his stint as John Rowland in Desperate Housewives. Apart from this, he has essayed the titular role in John Tucker Must Die. On the other hand, actor Fiona Gubelmann began her career by appearing in single episodic roles in Knight Rider, My Name Is Earl and more.

(All Image Credits: Stills from Christmas Next Door

Promo Image Source: Stills from Christmas Next Door)

